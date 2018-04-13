Newest Stories

Alabama woman accused of stealing more than $4K worth of ink 11 mins ago / News
7 Things: Ivey passes on debate but tosses out 1st pitch, Comey’s tell-all gets “Fire and Fury” treatment, Sen. Doug Jones is more popular than Sen. Richard Shelby, and more … 41 mins ago / Analysis
Former Alabama judge sentenced for child pornography 1 hour ago / News
Rep. Mike Rogers: We must secure the border now 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Challengers criticize absent Ivey as Alabama governor skips debate 2 hours ago / News
Ronnie Rice Goes To The White House with The Crimson Tide! 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama high schools to use instant replay in football 3 hours ago / News
The bigot went down to ‘Bama: Are racist opinions acceptable topics for discussion? 16 hours ago / Opinion
Jason Robert Brown: 13 questions for the composer of ’13,’ opening at Red Mountain 17 hours ago / News
Two Republicans express distress about the party’s fiscal direction 18 hours ago / Analysis
Combat Russian information warfare – via the Baltics 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Zuckerberg apologizes for ‘mistake’ of blocking Catholic content 18 hours ago / News
NASA Tess spacecraft to prowl for planets as galactic scout 19 hours ago / News
NCAA football champs pray for President Trump during White House visit 19 hours ago / News
Prominent Alabama evangelist responds to child sex charges 20 hours ago / News
College class gets it terribly wrong. Christians aren’t privileged — Christianity produces privileges for everyone 21 hours ago / Opinion
Poll shows Ivey among most popular governors; has good news for Sen. Jones 21 hours ago / News
Will artificial intelligence bring doom or progress? 22 hours ago / Opinion
Uber to up its background checks for drivers 22 hours ago / News
Police: 4 men stole memorabilia from Alabama sports complex 23 hours ago / News
Alabama woman accused of stealing more than $4K worth of ink

An Alabama woman accused of stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise last year has been arrested.

The Dothan Eagle reports 47-year-old Tracy Carlino, of Ashford, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree theft charge. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Dothan Police investigator Charles Faulkner says Sam’s Club employees became suspicious of Carlino back in October and began watching her as she shopped. During two visits to the store, he says Carlino bought a big garbage can sold in a large box. Carlino allegedly opened the box and filled the can with ink cartridges and headphone sets. Then she proceeded to self-checkout where she would just pay for the can.

Faulkner said a grand jury indicted Carlino a few months ago. She is scheduled for an arraignment hearing June 5.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: Ivey passes on debate but tosses out 1st pitch, Comey’s tell-all gets “Fire and Fury” treatment, Sen. Doug Jones is more popular than Sen. Richard Shelby, and more …

1. 3 GOP candidates debate while the Governor threw out the first pitch at a minor league baseball game in the same city

— Governor Kay Ivey’s refusal to debate is a key talking point for Republican opponents but probably doesn’t move the needle all that much with actual voters. This won’t stop us from talking about it.

— All of this talk may be for naught, Ivey is either the 2nd or 3rd most popular Governor depending on who you ask.

2. President Donald Trump didn’t want false stories about his life in the media; former FBI Director finds this odd

— James Comey’s book is being treated just like Michael Wolff’s tell-all from earlier this year. The glowing praise and breathless reporting is being treated as gospel and agenda-free.

— Wednesday’s big takeaway was that the president was upset that people were reporting the “pee tape” story as fact and he wanted the FBI to knock it down. Comey relayed that this was especially painful for Melania Trump.

3. Alabama’s Democrat senator has a pretty solid approval rating, for now

— Sen. Doug Jones’ approval rating is a net +22 while the senior Republican Sen. Richard Shelby has a +21 rating, but Shelby is the one of the two with a raw approval number over the 50 percent mark.

— Most of this rub for Jones can probably be attributed to his defeat of Judge Roy Moore. Eventually he will have to cast votes with his party.

4. Republicans continue to angle for the House Speaker job, even though it seems unlikely they control that position

— Representatives Steve Scalise and Kevin McCarthy are raising money for a potential shot at Speaker of the House, Ryan has tossed his support behind McCarthy.

— Not many people think Ryan would have stepped down if Republicans were expected to hang on to the House; currently Democrats are up 6.6 points on the generic Congressional ballot.

5. Alabama Democrats continue to read from the same playbook, this strategy has cost them the last 3 elections

— Democrats of the last 3 elections have argued for a lottery and increased government spending on healthcare. These ideas have not brought about any signs of actual success but that isn’t stopping them.

— The only reported dust-up came when former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Sue Bell Cobb and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox debated who would best raise the state’s minimum wage.

6. Former QB Colin Kaepernick was reportedly denied a job opportunity because he wouldn’t stop kneeling, which he denies

— Kaepernick had a workout planned with the Seattle Seahawks that was allegedly canceled after he would not agree to end his National Anthem protests.

— The embattled QB is not the only player being questioned about his willingness to end the on-the-clock protests, free-agent safety Eric Davis was questioned by the Cincinnati Bengals about the issue when he met with them.

7. Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day; Americans don’t remember

— The day was established in 1980 – at the time only the U.S. and Israel had a day of remembrance – a study released this year shows that 58 percent of respondents believe it could happen again.

— One-third of all respondents and over 40 percent of millennials believe only 2 million or fewer were killed during the Holocaust, it is more troubling that 22 percent have no idea what the Holocaust is.

Former Alabama judge sentenced for child pornography

An Albertville lawyer and former part-time municipal judge was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for child pornography.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Justice Thursday said a federal judge sentenced 54-year-old Steven Vincent Smith a day earlier to 17½ years in jail and 10 years of supervised release after he serves his sentence.

Smith pleaded guilty in November to one count of receiving child pornography on a computer.

The government’s court filings said Smith “committed a shocking number of sex crimes” since as early as 2010. Court documents said he possessed thousands of child pornography images, including pictures of graphic sexual assaults on toddlers. They also said he molested a child and advised other sexual predators on how to groom and molest children.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Rep. Mike Rogers: We must secure the border now

As you may have recently seen on the news, President Trump has called for the National Guard to assist Customs and Border Patrol Agents with securing our southern border.

The Trump Administration has made securing our porous southwest border with Mexico a top priority, and we cannot wait another minute to stop the influx of illegal immigrants, drugs and weapons that are spewing into our country.

A sovereign nation is one that has control of their borders. The reality is: without border security, Americans’ lives are at risk. The list of Americans killed by illegal immigrants has continued to grow and one particular example comes to mind.

On July 1st, 2015, Kate Steinle was walking with her father when she was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant who had been deported multiple times, but snuck back in to our country.

Last year, Congress passed legislation H.R. 3004, Kate’s Law, to crack down on penalties for any illegal felon who has been deported from the U.S. and returned.

But this is not enough.

The National Guard and military along the border will help, but America needs the wall built and needs to be built now.

President Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall and my legislation, H.R. 1813, would help them do just that.

The bill would build a wall with funds that would be collected by imposing a two percent fee on all remittance transactions to Central and South America. It collects this fee regardless of the sender’s immigration status.

This legislation is just common-sense and would get the wall built without being a burden to the taxpayer.

As a senior member of the House Homeland Security Committee, I stand with President Trump and will continue to fight for strengthening our southern border and protecting our nation from lawless, violent criminals who seek to harm Americans.  We cannot put the safety of American citizens at risk any longer.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks.

Challengers criticize absent Ivey as Alabama governor skips debate

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s Republican primary challengers took aim Thursday night at her decision to skip a televised debate.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, state Sen. Bill Hightower and evangelist Scott Dawson criticized Ivey’s decision to not attend the Thursday debate hosted by WVTM-13 in Birmingham. Ivey was also in Birmingham Thursday night but was throwing out the first pitch at the Birmingham Barons’ minor league baseball game.

Dawson said while Ivey is the incumbent, she was never elected or vetted for that post. Ivey, who was lieutenant governor, became governor automatically a year ago when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in the midst of a sex-tinged scandal.

“Our current governor was not elected to this position. She was appointed to this position and we deserve to know what she is going to do in the future,” Dawson said. “I have to start asking myself…Are we hiding something?” Dawson said.
Asked why he was a better choice than Ivey to be the GOP nominee for governor, Hightower began with, “Well, I’m here. I’m answering your questions. That’s one.” Battle said it was “a shame” that someone would attend a baseball game instead of discussing the issues of the state.

Ivey will also not attend a debate next week hosted by al.com.

When asked about her debate absences, Ivey told The Decatur Daily Thursday morning that she was focused on governing.

“This race is about our individual records and mine is an open book,” Ivey told the newspaper.

The three candidates, who had a chance to put questions to each other, used the opportunity to take aim at the absent governor instead.

Hightower said Ivey was “taking credit for a lot of things going on in Huntsville” such as low unemployment and the decision for Toyota and Mazda to build an auto plant in that city that will eventually employ 4,000 people. “I want to know how that makes you feel,” Hightower asked Battle.

Battle responded chuckling that certain campaign ads make it look like “no one else was there” but said the effort was under way long before Ivey was governor.

“It was a huge team effort. It was a local team effort We got the site ready for 10 years. I visited Japan for the past four years.” Battle said.

Dawson asked Hightower if Ivey was “engaged” in dealings with the Alabama Legislature. Hightower, in what appeared to be a jab at Ivey’s age, replied that the state needed someone with “the vision, the vigor and the health to carry the state forward.” Ivey is 73.

The three GOP candidates agreed on a number of other issues. All three opposed raising the state minimum wage. They also expressed support for Ivey’s proposal to put a work requirement on the state’s few able-bodied Medicaid recipients.

Hightower and Dawson expressed opposition to a state lottery. Battle said a lottery could be a “financial tool” to help fund education programs but was not a “cure-all.”

The primary election is June 5.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Ronnie Rice Goes To The White House with The Crimson Tide!

Ronnie Rice is the Alexander Shunnarah “Shark of the Week” and shares with us the trip to The White House to celebrate the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Championship. He details the tour of West Wing and how it was seeing Trump in person. Find out how the day really went!

