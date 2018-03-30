Newest Stories

1 hour ago

Alabama House Republican Caucus enacts all items in its 2018 ‘Flag, Family, and Country’ legislative agenda

Montgomery – House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) on Thursday announced that members of the body’s Republican Caucus successfully enacted all of the items in its “Flag, Family, and Country” legislative agenda during the 2018 regular session.

“House Republicans have once again kept our promises and followed up our words with actions,” Ledbetter said. “The new laws in our Republican agenda will provide new jobs and opportunities to the military veterans who protected our nation, shield children from the traumas of domestic violence, and begin to address Alabama’s on-going opioid crisis. All of those are worthy accomplishments that should make Alabamians proud.”

Among the enacted items included in the agenda are:

Childhood Trauma Prevention Bills

In order to protect against extreme trauma that can be experienced by children and family members who witness first-hand acts of domestic violence against a parent or guardian, two new laws will increase the penalties for domestic violence in the presence of a child.

The first law allows for the death penalty or life in prison without parole for murder of a parent or guardian in the presence of a child.

The second dramatically increases the penalties for acts of domestic violence committed against a parent or guardian in the presence of a child.

The Veterans Employment Act

This law dramatically expands the “Heroes for Hire Act” previously passed by House Republicans and provides incentives to businesses that hire honorably discharged veterans who are currently unemployed. Veterans covered by this incentive program will be hired for full-time jobs and earn at least $14 per hour. Because the program is modeled after the “pay as you go” method of awarding economic incentives, it will have no negative fiscal impact on the budgets.

Parks for Patriots Act of 2018

This law provides free, year-round admission to all Alabama state parks for all active military personnel and veterans, including members of the National Guard and Reserves.

Resolution urging respect to be shown for the U.S. Flag

This House Republican Caucus resolution urges all Americans to show proper honor and respect to the U.S. Flag during the playing of the National Anthem, the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, and other displays of patriotic pride.

Resolution supporting construction of a U.S. – Mexican border wall

This House Republican Caucus resolution urges Congress to fund and expedite the construction of a secure wall across the border between the United States and Mexico, which continues to be a cornerstone priority of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Fentanyl trafficking bill proposed by the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council

The on-going opioid epidemic is proving to be among the most serious public health and law enforcement crises in recent years, so Republicans in the Legislature approved a new law that increases penalties for the unlawful distribution of fentanyl and sets minimum mandatory sentences based on the weight.

Prioritizing of rural development proposals and initiatives

Recognizing the need to bring infrastructure and development to rural Alabama, Republican legislators created a $10 million grant program designed to expand high-speed broadband Internet service in rural portions of the state.

The three previous House Republican Caucus legislative agendas that were proposed and passed through the body this quadrennium were:

The 2015 “Alabama First” legislative agenda was designed to combat the liberal mandates that were being handed down by the Obama administration and sought to put our state firmly on the road toward being first in education and first in economic development. It included bills that reduced government regulations, promoted religious liberties, provided school choice opportunities, and provided employment incentives for businesses in rural Alabama.

The “Right for Alabama” legislative agenda in 2016 placed a continuing focus on improving education, creating jobs, reforming government, and protecting unborn life. It included the “Alabama WIRED Act,” which ensures the poorest schools in Alabama have the same broadband access as the most well-funded schools, implementation of zero-based budgeting reforms, a “Right To Work” constitutional amendment that voters ratified by an overwhelming margin, and a generous but affordable pay raise for public school teachers.

The “Alabama Proud” legislative agenda, which was unveiled in 2017, sought to highlight, improve, and protect the aspects that make our state a special place to live, work, and raise our children. It included increased funding for Alabama’s nationally-recognized “First Class” Pre-K kindergarten program, implementation of an electronic notification system for active shooter situations and other school emergencies, protections for long-standing markers and statues that preserve our history, and passage of a constitutional amendment declaring Alabama a pro-life state.

16 mins ago

The AR-15’s popularity — and an argument by the late Justice Scalia — may help save it from being banned by Congress

Not all gun control advocates demand it, but there is growing support for semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15 to be outlawed at the federal level.

Some state and local jurisdictions have taken action into their own hands, enacting bans on such firearms, and those bans have been largely upheld in federal courts.

In 2015, after the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a city-wide assault weapons ban that Highland Park, Illinois enacted – which included the AR-15 – the Supreme Court decided not to hear an appeal, and Justices Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia dissented that decision.

Justice Thomas brought up the AR—style rifle’s popularity: “Despite these holdings [of the Supreme Court in Heller and McDonald], several Courts of Appeals— including the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in the decision below—have upheld categorical bans on firearms that millions of Americans commonly own for lawful purposes,” (emphasis mine), adding later on, “roughly five million Americans own AR-style semiautomatic rifles.”

Justice Thomas’s argument that banning such a category of weapons is unconstitutional closely mirrors part of Justice Scalia’s argument in the D.C. vs. Heller majority opinion, which he penned.

In the Heller opinion, after establishing the Second Amendment’s assurance of a right to personal self-defense, Justice Antonin Scalia argued that D.C.’s ban on handguns surpassed the scope of cases like United States vs. Miller – which banned sawed-off shotguns, cementing Congress’s ability to ban particular firearms – to impede one’s right to self-defense through banning an entire category of highly-common firearms.

“The handgun ban amounts to a prohibition of an entire class of ‘arms’ that is overwhelmingly chosen by American society for that lawful purpose,” Scalia wrote in the Heller opinion. “The prohibition extends, moreover, to the home, where the need for defense of self, family, and property is most acute. Under any of the standards of scrutiny that we have applied to enumerated constitutional rights, banning from the home the most preferred firearm in the nation to ‘keep’ and use for protection of one’s home and family,’ 478 F. 3d, at 400, would fail constitutional muster.”

Justice Thomas’s 2015 dissent again ties the two together: “The question under Heller is not whether citizens have adequate alternatives [aside from handguns in Heller’s case] available for self-defense. Rather, Heller asks whether the law bans types of firearms commonly used for a lawful purpose—regardless of whether alternatives exist.”

The argument is effectively this: A ban on the AR-style rifle would amount to “a prohibition of an entire class of ‘arms’ that is overwhelmingly chosen by American society for that lawful purpose,” as Justice Scalia argued of the handgun ban in Heller. As “America’s Rifle” grows in popularity, I expect the basis for this argument to only become more firm.

The Supreme Court has yet to hear a major weapons-ban case since Heller in 2008 but were it to do so, I suspect that this argument would be utilized to declare the ban unconstitutional.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

31 mins ago

Positive impact of tax reform on local businesses a common theme in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District

Part of my job as your Representative in Congress is to listen to the people I have the privilege of working for and to ensure that you have a direct voice in Washington as we debate policy that impacts your everyday life. While I hear from my constituents when Congress is in session through letters, phone calls, emails, meetings, and social media, the time I get to spend having in-person conversations back at home is truly invaluable.

With Congress out of session for the Easter district work period, I have the opportunity to spend a couple of weeks on the road in Alabama visiting with constituents and hearing directly from you. In the first week of this district work period I spent time in Troy, Elba, Geneva, Montgomery, Dothan, and Greenville.

My visits covered a wide range of topics, including efforts to crack down on human trafficking and crimes against children as well as how to train students to be smart Internet users in the era of evolving technology. In addition to those topics, the economy and the positive impact of tax reform on local businesses in our area has been a common theme of discussion during my conversations on the road.

You have heard me say it many times, but I believe that getting the government out of the way and reforming our complicated, burdensome tax code is the key to helping hardworking Alabamians have successful businesses and good-paying jobs. I was proud to join my Republican colleagues in Congress and the Trump Administration in delivering on our promise to make both of these priorities a reality. Finally, under our unified Republican government, businesses are seeing real tax relief as well as reprieve from the onslaught of harmful rules and regulations imposed during the eight years of the Obama Administration.

Many people may not have known this, but the effective tax rate for businesses in our country was among the highest in the world before President Trump signed our historic tax reform bill into law. When I visited Ben E. Keith Company in Elba, I was glad to hear that our tax plan has helped their business tremendously. During the debates on tax reform, I heard regularly from businesses that one major hurdle of our outdated tax code was the difficulty businesses faced when looking to reinvest in their company. This roadblock created by our old tax laws stalled expansion and ultimately hindered new job creation. The investments that companies like Ben E. Keith are now able to make as a direct result of tax reform will allow them to generate additional economic growth in our local communities.

This story of tax reform success in our own backyard is one of many we have heard recently and highlights just how big of a deal this tax overhaul is for Alabamians and all Americans. In addition to businesses seeing a lower tax rate, our plan also lowers individual tax rates and roughly doubles the standard deduction. That means the average family of four will see an estimated $2,100 in tax relief annually. It’s your money to begin with, and I am confident that you know how to spend it better than the federal government does.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law only a few short months ago, and we have already seen many positive results. I am certain that as time goes on we will continue to see our economy grow and thrive due to our shared conservative principles finally being put into place. I will continue to keep you informed on my travel throughout the remainder of this district work period, so be sure to follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and my weekly e-newsletter for real-time updates.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican in Montgomery.

46 mins ago

Police: Trooper rear-ended Alabamian’s tractor-trailer in fatal crash

Connecticut State Police say a trooper killed in a highway crash rear-ended a slow-moving tractor-trailer in the right lane.

Trooper 1st Class Kevin Miller died Thursday on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland. The truck driver, Melvin Purvis, of Wadley, Alabama, was not injured.

Authorities say Purvis was driving in the right lane slower than the traffic flow when his truck was struck by Miller’s cruiser. It’s not clear why Miller crashed into the rear of the truck and the cause remains under investigation.

Emergency responders lined the highway Thursday to pay their respects to Miller as his body was driven nearly 30 miles to the medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

Miller was a 19-year veteran and the 22nd trooper or auxiliary trooper killed in the line of duty since 1922.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Worker pleads guilty to pollution violation in Gulf blast

A contract worker has pleaded guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act in connection with a deadly oil platform explosion off Louisiana’s coast.

Don Moss, of Groves Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Moss was among personnel who failed to ensure conditions were safe for welding on the platform owned by Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations.

A worker welding a pipe on Nov. 16, 2012, ignited oil vapors, causing an explosion and fire that killed three workers and led to a discharge of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

Houston-based Black Elk was sentenced to pay a $4.2 million fine last year after pleading guilty to violating federal safety and pollution laws.

Moss’ sentencing is June 28.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Alabama ex-band director accused of touching student’s buttocks

A former high school band director in Alabama is accused of touching a student’s buttocks.

News outlets report a March 9 indictment made public Wednesday charged 26-year-old Adam Bearden with having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 as a school employee, a felony.

Bearden resigned from Pinson Valley High School amid the investigation in 2017, a year after he was rehired because of an outpouring of community support when he was laid off in 2016.

Bearden taught at the high school for three years, and had spent four years with University of Alabama’s official marching band, the Million Dollar Band.

According to Jefferson County Jail records, he was booked and released March 24. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

