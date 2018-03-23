Newest Stories

Man wanted on child molestation charges arrested in Alabama 34 mins ago / News
Another fatal FBI fumble in Florida 1 hour ago / Opinion
Alabama designates holiday to honor Rosa Parks 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Legislature update: School security, racial profiling and the Ten Commandments 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: $1.3 trillion dollar spending bill passes, Macedonians for Roy Moore, a tiny victory for school security, and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama House approves stiffer fentanyl penalties 3 hours ago / News
Is Facebook complicit? 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal 4 hours ago / News
Heidi DiLorenzo, an attorney with Alexander Shunnarah’s law firm, appears on ‘Shark of The Week’ 4 hours ago / Sponsored
New slogan for Republican Congress — ‘Making the Deficit Great Again’ 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Senate delays vote on church ‘Stand your Ground’ law 18 hours ago / News
Debbie Long is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 18 hours ago / Feature
Alabama Rural Broadband Act on governor’s desk 18 hours ago / News
Alabama Committee approves ethics exemption for economic developers 19 hours ago / News
Human trafficking bill that would impose severe penalties for obstruction is step closer to becoming law 19 hours ago / News
Bill funds ‘active shooter’ training for local law enforcement, school faculty and staff, and students 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Ex-Tuskegee football coach accused of selling cocaine, pot 20 hours ago / News
We have plenty of gun bills, we lack action 20 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama House approves school security money 21 hours ago / News
Alabama man pleads guilty to wife’s 2014 disappearance, slaying 22 hours ago / News
3 hours ago

Alabama House approves stiffer fentanyl penalties

The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to stiffen penalties for distributing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid blamed for a surge of overdoses.

Representatives voted 89-2 on Thursday for the bill.  It now moves to the Alabama Senate where lawmakers will decide whether to go along with House changes.

A person would be convicted of trafficking if they possess more than a gram of fentanyl or 50 packages of a fentanyl mixture. The bill sets minimum mandatory sentences based on the weight.

Republican Rep. April Weaver said fentanyl can kill in tiny amounts.

Rep. Chris England, a former prosecutor, unsuccessfully urged legislators to change state law to allow doctors to be prosecuted for over prescribing.

England said the state should punish all the “bad actors” in the opioid crisis.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

34 mins ago

Man wanted on child molestation charges arrested in Alabama

A man wanted on child molestation charges out of Georgia has been arrested in Alabama.

AL.com reports that Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says 26-year-old Damian C. Ingram, of Alabama, was arrested Wednesday on probation violation and those charges out of Georgia’s Floyd County. Sheriff’s investigators found a large amount of methamphetamine at the home where he was arrested, leading to additional charges for Ingram and the arrest of 28-year-old Magan N. Knight.

Ingram has prior arrests in Cherokee County and Georgia. He’s currently being held in the Cherokee County jail, but will likely be extradited to Floyd County.

It’s unclear whether Ingram and Knight have lawyers.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Another fatal FBI fumble in Florida

A sickening act of youth violence in Florida glinted across the news headlines last week, and then disappeared from view.

There will be no CNN town halls or student walkouts over the lost life and preventable tragedy, because there are no guns to blame. Only dropped balls.

As the exploiters of crisis know full well, bureaucratic screw-ups don’t make good fodder for partisan fundraisers and hipster T-shirts.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Palm Beach County police, 17-year-old Corey Johnson bought a knife last Sunday and brought it with him to a sleepover at longtime friend Kyle Bancroft’s house. At 4 a.m., he decided to kill Kyle’s mother, Elaine, his brother, Dane, and Dane’s friend, Jovanni Sierra Brand.

Johnson repeatedly stabbed Jovanni in his bed and slit his throat. Then he attempted to murder Elaine as she approached the boys’ bedrooms in response to Jio’s last gasps. Dane rescued his mom and sustained 32 stab wounds. Both were hospitalized and survived. Jio was buried last Friday — less than a week after celebrating his 13th birthday at a pizza party attended by Johnson.

The accused killer told police he “stabbed the victims because of his Muslim faith,” watched videos of “Muslim jihadists” on his cellphone, and “was reading the Quran from his phone just prior to the attack to give him courage to carry out his intentions.”

Perhaps he read the Sword Verses for inspiration? Fort Hood jihadist Nidal Hasan quoted from them in his presentation to classmates and superiors at Walter Reed Medical Center: “I have been commanded to fight the people until they testify that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah.”

Or maybe it was Surah 9:5: “Fight and slay the idolaters wherever ye find them and seize them, confine them, and lie in wait for them in every place of ambush.”

Johnson’s brutal attack was no bolt out of the blue, no unexpected incidence of sudden jihad syndrome. Local school officials and police in Palm Beach County, along with federal and international law enforcement authorities, had encountered more red flags in their years of dealing with Johnson than at a Communist May Day parade in Havana.

In middle school, Johnson had reportedly stalked a student and sexually harassed her. She told school police. Nothing happened. He dabbled in white supremacy, anti-Semitism and gay-bashing, and then immersed himself in radical Islam — rising at 5 a.m. daily to pray and revere the Syrian flag. Johnson’s online jihad agitation, physical abuse and addiction to ISIS beheading videos prompted his sister in 2016 to confide in a school therapist, who contacted the local sheriff’s office.

Johnson’s mom, the sister told school officials, was in denial. The sister so feared for her life she slept with a knife under her bed.

Law enforcement officers at the Jupiter Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office convened at Johnson’s high school last January to investigate the self-radicalized teen’s contact with ISIS as he sought to join the terror group. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force became involved after European intelligence counterparts told them Johnson had used Instagram to issue security threats to a Catholic high school in England. The threats “were so severe in nature,” local officials discovered, “that up to 100 students were removed from the school fearing some kind of attack.”

One of the messages threatened: “By Allah, we will kill every single Infidel student at this school.” Johnson told FBI agents he “was supportive of known terrorist Anwar al Awlaki” — the spiritual patron of lone-wolf jihadists.

The FBI’s plan of action? Inaction. The agency watched and waited and wanly admonished Johnson to knock it off because authorities “believed a redirection approach would be the most beneficial regarding his conduct.”

“Redirection” is akin to the alternative social justice strategies school officials and police used in Parkland, Florida, before 17 innocent students and teachers died at the hands of teen shooter who was a walking neon sign for a mental health catastrophe.

No referrals, no charges, no records, no problems.

Except for the fact that Johnson ignored the FBI and continued his Islamic instigation online. After nearly a year of foot-dragging, the FBI gathered enough evidence to bring federal charges against Johnson for his social media terror threats. According to records released by the Jupiter Police Department, local officials were told the charges would be brought in the summer of 2017. But on the early morning of the jihad stabbings at Palm Beach Gardens last week, the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office had yet to take action on a known radicalized threat who had menaced his family, his schoolmates and innocents abroad.

It’s a familiar narrative for the FBI — from the Boston Marathon bombers to the Orlando nightclub shooter to the Fort Lauderdale airport jihadist to the San Bernardino terrorists. Family members, teachers, neighbors and co-workers saw something and said something. Investigators investigated. But nobody did nuttin’ till it was too bloody late.

Nothing to see here; move along.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

(Creators, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Alabama designates holiday to honor Rosa Parks

The Alabama legislature has designated a holiday to honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

In a 102-0 vote, the House passed a bill Thursday to establish Mrs. Rosa L. Parks Day. The day will not be a full-fledged state holiday, but counties and municipalities can elect to observe Dec. 1 as a holiday. The legislation was introduced by state Sen. Vivian Figures, a Democrat from Mobile.

Rosa Parks, a black woman, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a bus in Montgomery on Dec. 1, 1955. Her action ignited the yearlong Montgomery bus boycott and helped usher in the civil rights movement.

Alabama has three state holidays related to Confederate history.

The bill moves to the governor to be signed into law.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Alabama Legislature update: School security, racial profiling and the Ten Commandments

With the end in sight for the 2018 legislative session, the Alabama House of Representatives wrapped up a long day Thursday that included debates over school security, racial profiling and the Ten Commandments.

The session is scheduled to conclude next week.

Here is a roundup of Thursday’s action in the Legislature:

The big story: After a proposal to allow teachers in certain cases to carry guns in schools failed, a school safety bill sailed through the state House of Representatives.

The bill, which would let schools draw from the Advancement and Technology Fund to pay for school security upgrades, passed 96-4. According to AL.com, about $41 million will be available for schools, based on their enrollment.

Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) said school systems could buy security cameras, make entrances more secure and other security-related measures.

“Any tool we can add to the toolboxes that schools have to keep the premises safe is critical,” he said.

Lawmakers voted down a proposed amendment by Rep. John Knight (D-Montgomery) to prohibit the funds from being used to buy guns for teachers. Poole said he did not think the amendment was necessary, according to AL.com.

Poole said the bill would have made schools safer.

“If they have some security needs, whether those are security cameras or improving door lock systems or alert systems or whatever the case may be, the local districts will have the flexibility to point these resources to those specific needs,” he said.

The legislation now returns to the Senate, where it passed in a different form.

Racial profiling: The Alabama House of Representatives rejected a bill to ban racial profiling by police and require law enforcement agencies to keep track of statistics on traffic stops, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

The House killed the bill by voting 53-34 against a procedural maneuver necessary to bring the legislation to the floor.

Democrats who pushed the idea reacted angrily.

“I guess we are sending a message that ’Bama is still backwards,” Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) told the newspaper after the vote.

But Rep. Connie Roe (R-Jasper) expressed concerns that officers in rural areas assigned to patrol areas dominated by one race or another might unfairly get tagged with profiling, according to the Advertiser.

“I wouldn’t want that young fellow who got a job, for their career to be damaged,” said Rowe, a retired police chief.

Ten Commandments: Alabama voters will get a chance to decide whether the Ten Commandments can be displayed in public schools and state-owned buildings, according to Associated Press.

The House of Representatives approved the proposed constitutional amendment 66-19 after an hour and half of debate.

Alabama voters will vote it up or down in the November general election.

Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Birmingham), the House sponsor of the bill, said private lawyers would defend the state against inevitable legal challenges, according to AL.com.

But the website reported that Rep. Marcel Black (D-Tuscumbia) dismissed the proposal as a political ploy, “an old trick” designed to boost Republican turnout on Election Day.

Black argued that school systems that display the Ten Commandments would expose themselves to lawyers’ fees if they get sued and lose.

Churches and guns: A proposal to extend Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law ran into a stumbling block Thursday when a state senator’s threat of a filibuster forced a vote delay, according to the Associated Press.

Sen. Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) said that the legislation is encouraging people to get “trigger happy.”

Some lawmakers argue the bill is unnecessary and that the Stand Your Ground law already protects people’s right to self-defense inside a church.

But supporters pointed to deadly church shootings and said members need the legal protection to respond to a threat. The bill would make clear that people have a right to use deadly force to protect a church member or employee.

Tweet of the day:

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

2 hours ago

7 Things: $1.3 trillion dollar spending bill passes, Macedonians for Roy Moore, a tiny victory for school security, and more …

1. The Tea Party movement is officially dead, Congress passes absurd spending bill 

— The House passed the legislation Thursday, voting 256-167 with Democrats and Republicans coming together to pass it less than 24 hours after the 2,300-page bill was made public

— Sen. Rand Paul failed to kill the bill, Alabama Republicans Mo Brooks (Huntsville) and Gary Palmer (Hoover) voted against the bill.

2. Macedonians wanted to get involved in the 2017 Alabama Senate race

— Embattled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told CNN that the tech giant attempted to kill off users from Macedonia who were sharing “fake news” stories about the Senate race.

— Facebook still hasn’t commented on exactly what these Macedonians were trying to accomplish, but most reports indicate they were trying to help Roy Moore.

3. A small victory for school security moves forward in the legislature, legislature fails on “stand your ground

— Alabama schools can now use money from a technology fund for school security, this could be used to harden schools or hire security officers.

— The bill involves $58 million being made available to the state’s K-12 schools, community and four-year colleges.

4. Alabama House approves bill that would allow the Ten Commandments in public building, for some reason

— Alabama voters will vote on whether or not to add a provision to the state Constitution that would allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public buildings.

— Another federal lawsuit over the Ten Commandments is just what Alabama needs, Democrats are already threatening one.

5. H.R. McMaster is out as National Security Advisor, former UN Ambassador Bolton is in

— President Trump accepted McMaster’s resignation and then named John Bolton, a Fox News conservative foreign policy commentator, to succeed him.

— McMasters and Trump had multiple policy disagreements, including issues on North Korea and Iran. Bolton is more in line with Trump’s thinking.

6. House intel Committee finds no collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign, still no evidence of collusion

— The report releases the committee’s final report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the release was opposed by Democrats.

— The findings are another report of “no collusion”, the report offered up 44 findings, including that Russia attacked U.S. political institutions.

7. It’s a trade war, China targets U.S. goods

— China announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on 128 U.S. products causing unease, Alabama soybeans could be hit.

— The U.S. goods have an import value of $3 billion in 2017, they include wine, fresh fruit, dried fruit and nuts, steel pipes, modified ethanol, and ginseng which will all see a 15 percent tax, a 25 percent tariff could be imposed on U.S. pork and recycled aluminium goods if a bigger deal can not be reached.

