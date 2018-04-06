Newest Stories

Congressman Mo Brooks tells the truth about immigration, the media clutches their pearls
Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton declares for NBA draft
Facebook: Most users may have had public data 'scraped'
Sorry and all, but yes there is a Heaven and Hell
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem
Taylor's Top Eight: End-of-session edition
Man in Alabama sentenced to life for slaying step-father 4 hours ago / News
Body of missing boy located in Chattahoochee River 5 hours ago / News
Are Democrats making too much of the Doug Jones Effect? 5 hours ago / News
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café announces new CEO 6 hours ago / News Release
Alabama civil rights leader F.D. Reese dies at 88 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Calls for special session on ethics begin, Gov. Ivey officially bails on debates, Trump knows nothing about porn star payment, and more 6 hours ago / Analysis
Ex-teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with Tennessee student 7 hours ago / News
Police: Alabama man turns self in on murder warrant in shooting 8 hours ago / News
Evonik expands Birmingham health care business with 50 new jobs 9 hours ago / News
Are economic developers lobbyists? What you need to know about Alabama’s most misunderstood ethics bill 22 hours ago / Editorial
Owners of 5 dogs who mauled Alabama woman to death charged 23 hours ago / News
Facebook knows everything about us because we tell them everything about us 23 hours ago / Opinion
Gov. Kay Ivey: Putting faith first 24 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Police: Alabama man found decomposing in home is homicide victim 24 hours ago / News
54 mins ago

Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton declares for NBA draft

Collin Sexton, Alabama’s dynamic freshman point guard, is heading to the NBA.

Sexton announced his decision on Friday and said he plans to hire an agent. A projected lottery pick, he led Alabama to its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2012, thanks partly to a personal hot streak in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

“It was tough because I just wanted to make the right decision for me,” Sexton said. “It’s kind of like with recruiting, you always want to make the right decision.”

Sexton was a consensus top 10 recruit out of Mableton, Georgia. He was the SEC’s No. 2 scorer, averaging 19.2 points per game. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder was also tied for fifth with an average of 4.5 assists.

He would be Alabama’s first draft pick since Richard Hendrix was selected in the second round of the 2008 draft. The Tide hasn’t had a first-rounder since Gerald Wallace was picked by 25th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2001.

Sexton said he plans to remain in school this semester. He was flanked by teammates when making the announcement.

Alabama coach Avery Johnson, a former NBA point guard and head coach, said “one of the great things about Collin is he still goes to class.”

“He didn’t miss class. His goal is to continue to get straight A’s,” Johnson said.

Sexton began and ended his Alabama career on a low note but mostly created highlights in between.

He was held out of the first game thanks to a one-game suspension by the NCAA related to a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball. Sexton finished on the bench after drawing a late technical foul in an 81-58 loss to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sexton’s lone college season was otherwise mostly packed with highlights. He scored 40 points against Minnesota in just his fourth game and also held his own against Oklahoma’s own star freshman, Trae Young, in a Tide victory.

With Alabama’s NCAA hopes on the line, Sexton delivered in the SEC tournament. He had 27 points and drove the length of the floor for a game-winning floater at the buzzer against Texas A&M. Sexton added 31 points in a rout of Auburn and then scored 21 in a semifinal loss to Kentucky.

Sexton came up big again in the NCAA’s first round. He scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half of a win over Virginia Tech for his fifth straight game with 20-plus points.

“The coaches prepare us for stuff like this,” Sexton said after the game. “They do so many hours of film, and they tell us all the answers to the test.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

25 mins ago

Congressman Mo Brooks tells the truth about immigration, the media clutches their pearls

It happens every couple of weeks, Alabama’s most quotable Congressman speaks some obvious, albeit harsh, truths about something happening in the country and liberals start to squeal. Whether he is calling his Democrat colleagues “socialists“, explaining the racial aspect of the Democrats’ campaign strategy, or talking about defending the border, Huntsville’s Mo Brooks says what he is thinking. It happened again when Brooks visited CNN to talk about illegal immigration:

Why this matters: The word they are quibbling with is “invasion”. As usual, Brooks is right. The definition of invasion is, “an act of invading; especially incursion of an army for conquest or plunder”. Illegal immigrants as Brooks points out are invading our nation, crossing our borders illegally, and plundering our country. They are coming for this reason, they aren’t coming here to help us, they are coming to benefit. President Donald Trump and Rep. Mo Brooks have this in common: They are straight-talking and honest about illegal immigration and they don’t care if that upsets the liberal elites.

The details:

— There are more than 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States.

— 8 million illegal aliens are in the American workforce, taking jobs and driving down wages for Americans.

— According to a Center for Immigration Studies report, there is a net cost to taxpayers of nearly $63,000 per illegal immigrant.

— Brooks referenced this study, which says illegal immigrants cost state, local and federal taxpayers $116 billion dollars a year in net tax loses.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 AM weekdays on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

Facebook’s acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their personal data scraped by “malicious actors” is the latest example of the social network’s failure to protect its users’ data.

Not to mention its apparent inability to even identify the problem until the company was already embroiled in scandal.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters Wednesday that Facebook is shutting down a feature that let people search for Facebook users by phone number or email address. Although that was useful for people who wanted to find others on Facebook, it turns out that unscrupulous types also figured out years ago that they could use it to identify individuals and collect data off their profiles.

The scrapers were at it long enough, Zuckerberg said, that “at some point during the last several years, someone has probably accessed your public information in this way.”

The only way to be safe would have been for users to deliberately turn off that search feature several years ago. Facebook had it turned on by default.

“I think Facebook has not been clear enough with how to use its privacy settings,” said Jamie Winterton, director of strategy for Arizona State University’s Global Security Initiative. “That, to me, was the failure.”

The breach was a stunning admission for a company already reeling from allegations that the political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica inappropriately accessed data on as many as 87 million Facebook users to influence elections.
Over the past few weeks, the scandal has mushroomed into investigations across continents, including a probe by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Zuckerberg himself will be questioned by Congress for the first time on Tuesday.

“The FTC looked the other way for years when consumer groups told them Facebook was violating its 2011 deal to better protect its users. But now the Cambridge Analytica scandal has awoken the FTC from its long digital privacy slumber,” said Jeffrey Chester, executive director for the Washington-based privacy nonprofit Center for Digital Democracy.

Neither Zuckerberg nor his company has identified those who carried out the data scraping. Outside experts believe they could have been identity thieves, scam artists or shady data brokers assembling marketing profiles.

Zuckerberg said the company detected the problem in a data-privacy audit started after the Cambridge Analytica disclosures, but didn’t say why the company hadn’t noticed it — or fixed it — earlier.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday on when it discovered the data scraping.
In his call with reporters Wednesday, Zuckerberg said the company had tried “rate limiting” the searches. This restricted how many searches someone can conduct at one time from a particular IP address, a numeric designation that identifies a device’s location on the internet. But Zuckerberg said the scrapers circumvented that defense by cycling through multiple IP addresses.

The scraped information was limited to what a user had already chosen to make public — which, depending on a person’s privacy settings, could be a lot — as well as what Facebook requires people to share. That includes full name, profile picture and listings of school or workplace networks.

But hackers and scam artists could then use that information — and combine it with other data in circulation — to pull hoaxes on people, plant malware on their computers or commit other mischief.

Having access to such a massive amount of data could also pose national security risks, Winterton said.

A foreign entity could conceivably use such information to influence elections or stir up discord — exactly what Russia is alleged to have done, using Facebook and other social media, in the 2016 presidential elections.

Privacy advocates have long been critical of Facebook’s penchant for pushing people to share more and more information, often through pro-sharing default options.

While the company offers detailed privacy controls — users can turn off ad targeting, for example, or face recognition, and post updates that no one else sees — many people never change their settings, and often don’t even know how to.
The company has tried to simplify its settings multiple times over the years, most recently this week.

Winterton said that for individual Facebook users, worrying about this data scraping won’t do much good — after all, the data is already out there. But she said it might be a good time to “reflect on what we are sharing and how we are sharing it and whether we need to.”

“Just because someone asks us information, it doesn’t mean we have to give it to them if we are not comfortable,” she said.

She added that while she no longer has a Facebook account, when she did she put her birth year as 1912 and her hometown as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Neither is true.

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Sorry and all, but yes there is a Heaven and Hell


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

POPE ACCUSED OF MISLEADING STATEMENTS ABOUT HELL

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, a number of media outlets covered this story. We’re taking it from CNS News, Pope Francis saying there is no hell. Recently, Pope Francis had an interview with his long-time atheist friend, Eugenio Scalfari. In this interview, Scalfari asked, “Your Holiness, in our previous meeting, you told me that our species will disappear at a certain moment and that God, out of His creative force, will create new species. You have never spoken to me about the souls who die in sin and go to Hell to suffer for eternity.” Pope Francis replied, “They are not punished. Those who repent obtain the forgiveness of God and enter the rank of those souls who contemplate Him, but those who do not repent and cannot, therefore, be forgiven, disappear. There is no Hell. There is the disappearance of sinful souls.”

DR. REEDER: Tom, we need to say that the Vatican — not the Pope — put out the disclaimer that the exact words were not completely accurate. What didn’t come was a “Hey, that was erroneous. The Pope affirms the historic doctrine of Heaven and Hell, the eternal condemnation of the lost in their rebellion against God and the eternal joy of those who know Him through the atoning work of His Son, Jesus Christ. There was no reclamation of the historic doctrine.

We’re not going to speak to the erroneous doctrine of Purgatory. We’re going to only deal with the issue of the eternality of Heaven and Hell and the reality that there is a Heaven to gain and a Hell to lose and the only way you gain that Heaven and the only way you can lose that Hell — since we’re all born sinners and under the judgement of God — is through the atoning work of Christ, who has come into this world because of the love of God to save sinners.

HEAVEN IS A FREE GIFT FROM GOD IF WE ACCEPT IT

And God’s love for us is unmerited and unwanted, but it’s not, in the ultimate sense, unconditional in that God’s love for us had to meet certain conditions and that is the eradication of our sin, but God’s love for us is so glorious He didn’t tell us that we had to eradicate the consequences of our sin — His Son came and His Son eradicated the consequences of our sin by His atoning death on the cross. And He eradicates the power of sin because, by His Spirit, we are born again so we not only get a new record with our sins removed from us as far as the east is from the west through Christ’s atoning work and the righteousness of Christ that is given to us so that our sins that were credited to Him and He paid for them now are replaced by His righteousness that is credited to us.

Therefore, we’re not only forgiven and pardoned, we are accepted and declared innocent through the righteousness of Christ and then, by the work of the Holy Spirit, we are born again and we’re given a new heart so that not only is the penalty of sin eradicated, but we are emancipated from the power of sin. We get a new life in which we increasingly walk away from the practice of sin into the newness of obedience to Christ and then, one day, we will have the absence of the presence of sin or even the ability to sin in the glories of a new heaven and new earth.

And, Mr. Pope, with all due respect, Heaven is not an ethereal existence of contemplating God. The Bible is very clear that there is much activity in Heaven — we are not sitting in a corner in an eternal contemplative mode. There’s a new heavens, and there’s a new earth, and there’s activity, and there is serving the Lord but there will be no curse of sin and there will be no ability to sin. There will be no consequences of sin: no pain, no death. The former things have passed away.

Jesus said, “Behold, I make all things new.” On that day, with a new body that He gives to us, He will bring us not into a refurbished heaven and earth, but a transformed heaven and earth. The new heavens and the new earth and the glories of not simply contemplating Him, but learning from Him, enjoying Him, and not only enjoying Him, but the unbroken fellowship with those made in His image into a relationship that is glorious and beyond our comprehension but will not be beyond our occupation for all eternity.

And what about his remarks on Hell? Pope Francis has now embraced, to some degree, the historically condemned doctrine of annihilation — that, at death, the unbeliever, the impenitent, do not come under the judgement of God for all eternity, but are basically dismissed from existence into oblivion of non-existence.

I have no idea what he means by the creative power of God creating new species. The Bible is very clear that God has finished creation. Six days He created and then He rested from creation. The Bible is very clear that the doctrine of Hell is the conscious punishment of the impenitent in their cosmic treason and rebellion against God for all eternity.

Tom, what in the world was Jesus doing on the cross? What was that agony of the soul in “Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani?” “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?” What is all that that becomes meaningless gibberish if there is no Hell to shun. So, the Pope, in one simple statement of complex consequences, has dismissed the historic Apostle’s Creed, has dismissed the Biblical doctrine of Hell.

CHRIST SPOKE AND TAUGHT MUCH OF HELL

And, to the Pope, I would simply say, “You are to be the Vicar of Christ. Who is it that gave us the most information about Hell and conscious torment in all of eternity, even using the metaphors of the blackness of full isolation and the torment of fire?” Over two-thirds of the information about Hell comes directly from the mouth of Jesus, the one who would bear the Hell that was due to His people for their sins on the cross.

Two-thirds of it is given to us and the warning of what it means to come under the judgement of God and eternal condemnation and that God will hurl them into the lake of fire that is the conscious torment of the lost for all eternity. There will weeping and gnashing of teeth. That does not sound like oblivion to me — that sounds like torment. That is something that propels me to tell people to come to Jesus.

CONFUSION AND LACK OF TEACHING ON HELL CAUSES MORE SIN

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, let me go back to Pope Benedict XVI, who just in 2007 said, “Jesus came to tell us that He wants us all in Heaven and that Hell, of which so little is said in our time, exists and is eternal for those who close their hearts to His love.”

Harry, there’s obviously a paradigm shift that’s taking place here. Is the new attitude toward Hell going to create a callousness and a laissez-faire attitude toward sin?

DR. REEDER: And toward God, Himself. We contemplated doing a program on the blasphemy that Stephen Colbert did during Holy Week against the majesty of God and the holiness of God and then, right within the Roman Catholic church, again, this professor at Holy Cross who blasphemes Christ by trying to turn Him into a transgender androgynous existing entity.

However, the reason that people in the culture feel free to do those things and there is no restraint upon how you refer to God and how you would speak about Him, is because the church of Jesus Christ has declared itself more spiritual than Jesus in that we will not speak of the sinfulness of sin and we will not speak of the consequence of sin.

When was the last time that you heard a sermon on the Biblical doctrine of Hell? Jesus gave a number of those sermons. You go find a revival in which the doctrine of sin and the doctrine of Hell was not prominent in the preaching of God’s Word, which then set up the preeminence of the doctrines of grace to save us from our sin, and the Savior who bore our Hell and who desires us to be with Him in a new heavens and a new earth. Jesus bore the penalty of those sins, our hell, and in Jesus you can have eternal life.

Just as Hell is real, so is the new heavens and the new earth. “Where I am, there you will be with Me always.”

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

3 hours ago

Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem

Ford is recalling about 350,000 trucks and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because they might be in a different gear than the one shown on the shift indicator.

The recall covers the 2018 F-150 pickup and Expedition large SUV with 10-speed automatic transmissions. Also covered are 2018 F-650 and F-750 trucks with six-speed transmissions. The F-150 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

Ford says that on some vehicles, a clip that locks the gear shift cable to the transmission might come loose. The company says a driver might be able to shift into park and remove the key while the transmission is in another gear, allowing unintended movement. That can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford says it knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.

Owners will be notified the week of April 16. Dealers will make sure the clip was installed correctly and secure it if needed.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Taylor’s Top Eight: End-of-session edition

It’s been just over a week since the 2018 Regular Session of the Alabama Legislature came to an end. After marinating on this year’s 26 legislative days, here are my takeaways in the final legislative review for 2018.

There were a few pieces of legislation for which our legislators deserve a round of applause.

1. Ride-sharing services, like Uber and Lyft, are now free to operate statewide, strengthening entrepreneurial capitalism for all Alabamians!

The fact that Uber and Lyft now have the framework to operate all over Alabama is a win for the entire state. In addition to the added safety that having an on-demand driver provides to individuals and communities, these companies operate in such a way that individuals who choose to work for them can practically be their own boss. Increased safety, economic growth, and giving folks the opportunity to have a job — sounds pretty ideal to me! Added bonus: this proposal got young people interested in the legislative process. Talk about a win!

2. A compromise was reached on child care facility safety standards.

During the 2017 legislative session, a bill was proposed — and debated intensely — that would license all child care facilities, whether religious or not. Religious liberty advocates weren’t big fans of the state licensing religious child care facilities. But this year, licensing advocates worked with religious liberty advocates to create a compromise bill that prioritized both the safety of children and religious liberty concerns. Now, all child care facilities in Alabama will have increased safety oversight, and we have a model for how parties on both sides of an issue can work together.

3. Military families should receive reciprocity for their occupational licenses.

It’s no secret that Alabama’s occupational licensing laws are restrictive, and according to a recent API report, these laws disproportionately affect military families. A bill before the legislature this year aimed at lessening those restrictions on military families by providing reciprocity of licenses from other states for military spouses. It passed without a single vote against, but is still waiting on the governor’s signature. There is still much more to be done to reform Alabama’s occupational licensing laws, but this was a great first step.

4. The Legislature approved the largest tax cut for Alabamians in over a decade.

A bill that was passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey will give a modest tax cut to low- and middle-income earners in Alabama by increasing the standard deduction for an estimated 180,000 Alabamians. The Legislative Fiscal Office estimates this tax cut will lower tax collections in Alabama by $4 million. The bill passed both chambers with no opposition. Anything that puts more of Alabamians’ hard-earned dollars back into their pockets and out of the hands of government is a win in my book.

There were also some actions by the legislature that raised a few eyebrows.

5. The juvenile justice system did not get much-needed reforms

API has been vocal in support of Alabama’s need for reform in the juvenile justice system. In 2017, The Alabama Juvenile Justice Task Force was established. The task force proposed several reforms leading into this year’s legislative session, with support from national organizations weighing in on proposed reforms. The juvenile justice bill passed the House, but despite attempts from Senate sponsors, it failed to pass the full Legislature in the final days of the session. Juvenile justice reform is a serious issue, and it ought to be taken seriously and prioritized by the Legislature next year.

6. Former legislators social club — what an idea that was.

Remember earlier in the session when we heard about a bill that would create a social club for former legislators? Why would legislators need a bill to create a networking association? Anyone can create a social-networking club, but this legislation included a provision for association employees to be enrolled in both the state healthcare and retirement programs. This means that taxpayer funds, that could go to education or infrastructure, would go to club support staff. Alabama tax dollars should not be spent on the expensive health and retirement benefits of an ex-legislators-only social club. Good thing this bill didn’t last long.

What are we expecting to see more of next year?

7. Occupational licensing reform is a must.

The Trump administration, Obama administration, and workers across our state and nation can agree — something needs to be done about occupational licensing restrictions. According to a study by the Institute for Justice, Alabama ranks 47th in terms of most burdensome licensing restrictions in the country. Next year, Alabama’s lawmakers should prioritize reforms that would allow Alabamians to work without having to receive a permission slip from the government.

8. Efforts to improve and expand school choice should be a priority.

There were plenty of pieces of legislation that dealt with education in Alabama this past legislative session — from a pay raise for education employees to the hiring of county superintendents. In the midst of all of this, Alabama is looking for a new state superintendent. At API, we have great hope for education in Alabama in the coming years. A great step forward would be allowing all parents the freedom to make the best choice for their child’s education, whether that is through expanding the Alabama Accountability Act, authorizing education savings accounts, or something else entirely. This is an area where Alabama can be innovative in providing options for our families and schoolchildren, and we hope they will take that opportunity!

