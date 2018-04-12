Newest Stories

Will artificial intelligence bring doom or progress? 11 mins ago / Opinion
Uber to up its background checks for drivers 41 mins ago / News
Police: 4 men stole memorabilia from Alabama sports complex 2 hours ago / News
The death of the DOJ and the FBI 2 hours ago / Opinion
Democrats mostly find agreement in Alabama governor’s debate 3 hours ago / News
Air medical transport service to end in Alabama city 4 hours ago / News
More details about Google’s $600M Alabama data center 4 hours ago / News
Alabama college gets $1.5M grant for auto tech center 5 hours ago / News
Al Sharpton’s half brother’s murder case sent to grand jury 6 hours ago / News
AUDIO: ‘Do we really believe abortion is murder?’ — J. Pepper Bryars 19 hours ago / Radio
Auburn’s Bryce Brown submits name to NBA draft 20 hours ago / News
3 problems with Scott Dawson’s mandatory drug test proposal 20 hours ago / Opinion
What do you know about Alabama’s congressional delegates? 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State appeals abortion ruling for minors in Alabama 21 hours ago / News
YH FILM: Bham CEO almost lost his life, family — until a tough choice turned his worst year into his best 21 hours ago / Feature
Watford, Broughton named Alabama’s top prep hoops players 22 hours ago / News
Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs’ meeting 23 hours ago / News
Gender chaos leads to societal chaos 23 hours ago / Opinion
Car collides with truck, setting off explosion on Alabama interstate 24 hours ago / News
Reps Byrne, Palmer warn Commerce Secretary Ross against Trump newsprint tariff — ‘Consider the downstream effect’ on Alabama newspapers 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Alabama college gets $1.5M grant for auto tech center

An Alabama community college has been awarded a $1.5 million federal grant for its planned automotive technology training center in Decatur-annexed Limestone County.

Decatur Daily reports the grant was announced Wednesday for the Calhoun Community College’s center, which is expected to cost more than $7 million. Calhoun officials said in September that they had already received a $1.5 million grant from the state for the center, which will offer students a two-year associate’s degree.

Calhoun spokeswoman Janet Kincherlow-Martin says the school plans to use reserve funds to pay for costs not covered by the grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and the state. She says the college hopes to begin construction this summer and have the 23,400-square-foot building ready for classes in fall 2019.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

print

11 mins ago

Will artificial intelligence bring doom or progress?

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking’s recent death brought new attention to his dire predictions about artificial intelligence (AI). Professor Hawking feared the loss of jobs, rising inequality, and the potential for malevolent AI to threaten human existence. Does a disaster loom? If we remain in control, I think that AI will bring progress.

Robots already do millions of jobs humans used to, and AI could automate countless more. Self-driving vehicles are on the horizon. But AI will automate knowledge-based service jobs in journalism (AI-written news stories) and the law (generating many legal documents).

Will AI mean an end of jobs for humans? No, because AI will not abolish the basic economic fact of scarcity. Our basically unlimited desires for more and better goods and services exceed what we can produce using available resources and current (or imaginable) technology. We will never run out of things to do.

521
Keep reading 521 WORDS

What will humans do as AI develops? Automatic teller machines (ATMs), a primitive form of AI, provide a possible preview. U.S. banks have around 400,000 ATMs, and yet employ more people than when the first ATM debuted in 1969. Intelligent technology reduced the number of human tellers required in a branch, yet banks increased the number of branches.

The automation of good paying jobs in law and journalism may appear likely to increase inequality. We could end up with a few high paying jobs working with the robots or AI, with most workers pushed into low paying jobs. But automating routine bank transactions let employees handle more complicated transactions and offer new services. Furthermore, automation lowers the cost of traditional goods and services. A lower cost of living allows a modest salary to sustain a middle-class standard of living.

The prospects are rosy as long as we remain in control of AI. But what about malevolent machines seeking to enslave or destroy their makers? Others share Professor Hawking’s fear. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ annual “Doomsday Clock” calculation recently began listing potential automated, intelligent killing machines as a doomsday threat. The theme has been a staple of science fiction movies and literature, from the Terminator and Matrix series back to Frankenstein.

As an economist who struggles to use a smart phone, I can’t offer much insight on computer science and machine learning. Economics, though, can offer some perspective.

Good decisions balance benefits and costs, factoring in probabilities when outcomes are not sure things. We further need to express all benefits and costs in dollar amounts. What would be the “cost” of the destruction of civilization? To provide perspective, world GDP was $78 trillion in 2017, and world population exceeds seven billion. An appropriate figure would have many, many zeros.

With this staggering cost, no type of AI research with even a tiny chance of unleashing malevolent machines could seemingly pass a benefit-cost test. This is the economic logic behind the Precautionary Principle, which places the burden of proof to demonstrate safety on developers of potentially dangerous technology.

The problem, however, is identifying the exact types of AI research, if any, which might produce the rise of the machines. If we have no skill in this task, we cannot ban only truly dangerous research. The Precautionary Principle might require shutting down wide swaths of research on computers and automation, which becomes incredibly costly. And we still might fail to prevent the seemingly harmless application which spells doom.

One final consideration comes from the development of atomic weapons by the U.S. While some libertarians view military research critically, I see the Manhattan Project as demonstrating that the leaders of a freedom-loving nation could have good reasons for developing apocalyptic weapons. We may deliberately undertake the fateful AI research.

Artificial intelligence should contribute to progress as long as it remains under our control, improving our decisions in addition to increasing productivity. But if there is a risk of malevolent AI, we simply may not know enough to avoid the danger.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Show less
41 mins ago

Uber to up its background checks for drivers

Uber will start doing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers and hire a company that constantly monitors criminal arrests as it tries to do a better job of keeping riders safe.

The move announced Thursday is one of several actions taken by the ride-hailing company under new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (Cause-row-SHA-hee). He says the changes aren’t being done just to polish the company’s image, which has been tarnished by driver misbehavior and a long string of other embarrassing missteps.

41
Keep reading 41 WORDS

Other safety features include buttons in the Uber app that allow riders to call 911 in an emergency, as well as app refinements that make it easier for riders to share their whereabouts with friends or loved ones.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

Police: 4 men stole memorabilia from Alabama sports complex

Four Mississippi university students are accused of breaking into the University of Alabama’s athletic facility and stealing memorabilia.

Authorities say the break-in happened during the pre-dawn hours of April 4, six days before Alabama’s national championship football team met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Court records say the four got inside the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility and stole “various items of memorabilia.”

63
Keep reading 63 WORDS

The school describes the facility on its website as “the centerpiece of Crimson Tide Athletics” and the home of Alabama’s football program.

The court records say the crime was captured on security video.

All four men are charged with third-degree burglary.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that the four men, all of whom list home addresses in Mississippi towns, are Mississippi State University students.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

The death of the DOJ and the FBI

This week, the FBI raided the office, hotel room and home of President Trump’s personal attorney and self-described “fixer,” Michael Cohen. According to various media reports, the Department of Justice signed off on a warrant for the search; presumably, the law enforcement agency is searching for evidence regarding Cohen’s $130,000 payment to pornography actress Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006. Cohen has openly stated that he paid Daniels to shut up about her peccadillo with Trump — and he has said that Trump had no knowledge of the payment.

That presents a problem. If Cohen paid off Daniels without Trump’s knowledge, that raises the question as to whether their agreement was binding. If not, then Trump may have been party to a violation of campaign finance law, since a $130,000 in-kind donation is well above any legal limit. And if Cohen and Trump coordinated that arrangement, none of their communications on the matter are subject to attorney-client privilege.

395
Keep reading 395 WORDS

So, it’s quite possible that the FBI and DOJ may have just ensnared Cohen and, by extension, Trump, in a serious scandal.

But this raises another question: Where the hell were the FBI and DOJ when it came to Hillary Clinton? Trump himself has been enraged by the disparity between law enforcement’s treatment of Clinton and its treatment of him. He rightly points out that the FBI and DOJ worked to exonerate Clinton, with former FBI Director James Comey going so far as to change the definition of existing law to avoid recommending her indictment for mishandling classified material. And not only did then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch meet with former President Bill Clinton on a tarmac in the middle of the election cycle and the investigation of his wife; Lynch’s Department of Justice allowed Cheryl Mills, Hillary Clinton’s top aide, to claim attorney-client privilege. As Andrew McCarthy of National Review pointed out at the time, Mills was involved in the scrubbing of over 30,000 emails, yet the DOJ “indulged her attorney-client privilege claim, which frustrated the FBI’s ability to question her on a key aspect of the investigation.” Furthermore, Mills was allowed to sit in on Clinton’s interview with the FBI as Clinton’s lawyer.

And herein lies the problem for the DOJ and the FBI. Let’s assume, for a moment, that everything they’re doing now is totally honest and aboveboard — that there’s no attempt to “get” President Trump and they’re just following where the evidence leads. Many conservatives will rightly point to the DOJ and FBI treatment of Hillary Clinton, and state that the agencies ought to be consistent in their application of the law and leave Trump alone. Or they’ll suggest that Trump ought to turn those agencies into personal defense organizations, as former President Obama did.

Once supposedly neutral organizations are made partisan, a return to neutrality looks partisan. That means that the FBI and DOJ damn well better have gold-plated evidence against Cohen; they better not leak ancillary information damaging Trump to the press; and they better have dotted all their i’s and crossed all their t’s. If not, there will be hell to pay, not merely for those agencies but for a country that can no longer trust its own law enforcement agencies.

Ben Shapiro, 34, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com.

(Creators, copyright 2018)

Show less
3 hours ago

Democrats mostly find agreement in Alabama governor’s debate

The leading Democratic contenders for governor spent much — but not all — of a Wednesday night debate agreeing with each other.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and former state legislator James Fields appeared in the debate hosted by WVTM in Birmingham.

All three expressed support for a state lottery. They also agreed Alabama should expand its Medicaid program, saying doing so would boost the entire health care system and curtail the closure of rural hospitals. They also took aim at a string of scandals that have engulfed GOP politicians in the state, and said they believed the right Democrat could win back the governor’s office for the first time in two decades.

284
Keep reading 284 WORDS

The only verbal fireworks came in an exchange between Cobb and Maddox who are largely considered the two front runners in the primary.

Cobb questioned Maddox’s commitment to a statewide minimum wage increase since a local wage increase push faltered in Tuscaloosa while Maddox was mayor.

“You had an opportunity to raise the minimum wage in the city of Tuscaloosa to $10.10,” Cobb said, noting that was before the passage of a statewide bill blocking cities from raising the local minimum wage.

Maddox interrupted Cobb and asked if she would promise something she couldn’t legally deliver. He argued even before the statewide legislation, city attorneys across the state did not think that local governments had that authority to set a local minimum wage.

“Would you be taking this position if you weren’t running for governor?” Maddox responded.

In an effort to distinguish themselves both Maddox and Cobb emphasized their experience: Maddox as mayor of a city that had to rebuild after being ravaged by tornadoes and Cobb who spent decades on the judicial bench.

“This election is about who is best capable to deliver us from crisis,” Maddox said.

Cobb said she is the only candidate in the race who has written and helped pass bipartisan legislation. “It’s time to have a governor who cares more about the next generation than the next election,” Cobb said.

Fields, a pastor, served in the Alabama Legislature for two years after becoming the first African-American elected in predominantly white Cullman County. Fields said it’s time for the state to elect someone different.

“We can do the same thing and we’ll get the same results ….or we can make a change,” Fields said.

The Republican contenders debate Thursday night. Gov. Kay Ivey is not participating.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less