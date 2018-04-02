Newest Stories

Proposed Alabama industrial park, community to receive $6 million 15 mins ago / News
7 Things: Trump ends DACA debate, Laura Ingraham has been bullied into submission, Sen. Doug Jones says the EPA head is out, and more … 45 mins ago / Analysis
Alabama building wins national historical renovation award 1 hour ago / News
Arby’s sued over sexual harassment allegations in Alabama 2 hours ago / News
Greenville, Ala. mayor warns Trump proposed tariffs would have detrimental impact on his city 3 hours ago / News
Here Are The Weirdest Easter Traditions From Around The World 18 hours ago / Feature
VIDEO: Another Alabama special election — Economic developers get an ethics carve out — Census will include a citizenship question … and more on Guerrilla Politics! 19 hours ago / Analysis
Study Claims Chocolate Easter Bunnies, Eggs ‘Bad for the Environment’ 20 hours ago / News
Ruben Studdard’s new album and tour honor R&B legend Luther Vandross 22 hours ago / News
It depends on what the meaning of facts is 24 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama State Legislature approves $18.5 million pre-k expansion 24 hours ago / News Release
Lost items land in Alabama at the Unclaimed Baggage Center 1 day ago / News
Mazda-Toyota $1.6B auto plant to create new supplier pull toward north Alabama 1 day ago / News
Is gender still a barrier to entry? Here are 20 examples of how women can forge their own path 2 days ago / Editorial
Instead of belittling student protestors, let us embrace them with our conservative compassion and core beliefs 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Is President Trump assembling a war cabinet? 2 days ago / Opinion
Alabama GOP chairman applauds the Alabama Republican Caucus’ accomplishments during the legislative session 2 days ago / News Release
UAB’s Tim Alexander weighs-in on whether Birmingham needs its new stadium 2 days ago / Radio
David Rainer: Alabama leads way with artificial reef program 2 days ago / Feature
Rep. Martha Roby: Attention not on reelection — ‘I’m focused on doing my job’ 3 days ago / News
1 hour ago

Alabama building wins national historical renovation award

An Alabama building has won a national award as the best historical renovation under $25 million.

Associated Builders and Contractors, a national trade group, announced the award to the Kress Building in Montgomery during its March convention in Long Beach, California.

AL.com says developer Montgomery BUILDS turned a dilapidated three-story building into a five-story mixed-use property.

The Montgomery Advertiser says several retail tenants have been signed.

Official opening is April 12.

Samuel L. Kress opened the building in 1898. It was rebuilt in 1929 after a fire.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

15 mins ago

Proposed Alabama industrial park, community to receive $6 million

A proposed high-tech industrial park and residential community near Barber Motorsports in Alabama could receive $6 million in federal grants.

The funds could help push forward development of the project that could create more than 1,200 jobs, Al.com reported. The Alabama Department of Labor says the project could generate an economic impact of more than $85 million in Birmingham.

The Alabama Department of Labor announced Wednesday that the state has been given preliminary approval to distribute $10 million in federal grant funds to three projects.

Work on the projects is expected to begin this summer. The project is called the Grand River Technology and Grand River Homes.

The Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s federal office gave the approval. It was a part of the 2017 AML Pilot Program to revitalize Alabama’s coalfields region.

Along with the Grand River development, the other projects are in the cities of Helena and Vestavia Hills.

In November, the Birmingham City Council approved entering into an agreement with U.S. Steel to pay up to $4.6 million for some site work to prepare 40 acres south of Barber Motorsports Park for the industrial park.

U.S. Steel will deed 24 acres near the site over to the city for the relocation of the Southern Museum of Flight.

The development agreement says the city’s investment will pay for the construction of a partial road and grading of the property.

U.S. Steel, Birmingham, Southern Museum of Flight, Jefferson County and Leeds has partnered on the project.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

45 mins ago

7 Things: Trump ends DACA debate, Laura Ingraham has been bullied into submission, Sen. Doug Jones says the EPA head is out, and more …

1. President Donald Trump signals end of the DACA debate as a “Caravan of migrant families” move towards U.S. border

— The president has declared that any DACA deal is officially dead, he also called for a “nuclear option” to work on border issues.

— This is all happening as there is a massive mob of Central American illegals streaming through Mexico with no opposition from the Mexican authorities.

2. Fox News’ Laura Ingraham is bullied in to submission by a 17-year-old kid, he refuses to accept her apology

— Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg took offense to Ingraham mocking his whining about not being able to get into college and called for an advertiser boycott; it worked.

— After Ingraham apologized and announced she will be taking a week off, Hogg declared she is still a bully and that she should spend her Easter vacation reflecting.

3. AL Sen. Doug Jones states the obvious, EPA head Scott Pruitt will be the latest from the Trump administration to go 

— Speaking to reporters, Jones feels the latest scandal involving Pruitt and a lobbyist wife providing a rental to him will do him in and he is “on his way out”.

— Former Gov. Chris Christie, who was part of the early Trump transition agrees saying, “I don’t know how you survive this one, and if he has to go, it’s because he never should have been there in the first place.”

4. Sinclair Broadcasting is under-fire for all of the things he rightly claims the liberal media does

— A montage of Sinclair’s anchors from around the country reading the same script is making the rounds of social media and anchors and others have complained about the comments about “fake news”.

— Just for a bit of clarity, American media bias already exists and it’s isn’t about conservative oligarchs controlling the message.

5. The media was targeting Easter for some reason on Easter, this doesn’t happen with other holidays

— Am opinion piece at NBC.com told the story of a Christian who can’t celebrate Easter because of its ties to “white supremacy”.

— Another NBC News employee, Chuck Todd, decided to try to explain that there is nothing all that “good” about “Good Friday”.

6. London is trending towards a murder rate higher than New York’s; this is incredibly rare

— For all the talk we are hearing about how our society is plagued by rampant gun violence that no one else sees, we are ignoring that other countries are seeing an uptick in violence while America is seeing a decrease in crime.

— In February, London had more murders than New York with a total of 15 homicides and there were  22 murders in March, which should top New York’s numbers as well.

7. Charles Barkley donates $250k for African-American history education in Alabama

— The outspoken former NBA player and current television analysts says that money will assist kids in Mississippi and Alabama learn more about their culture.

— The program is about African-American History and will share African American stories in public service, sciences, academia, the arts, music, and sports.

2 hours ago

Arby’s sued over sexual harassment allegations in Alabama

Fast food chain Arby’s and its franchisee Beavers’ Inc. are facing a federal lawsuit after several teenaged female employees were allegedly sexually harassed at an Arby’s in Atmore, Alabama. The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission sued the companies Friday.

According to the lawsuit, Arby’s hired a team leader trainee in May 2016 who repeatedly pressured young female employees to have sex with him using graphic language, followed them home and deliberately touched one in an unwelcome sexual manner. The lawsuit also says that employees and others complained about harassment to supervisors and managers, but Arby’s took no action for several months until the harasser physically injured one of the victims.

Beavers’ Inc. and Arby’s did not respond to requests for comment via phone and email Friday afternoon.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Greenville, Ala. mayor warns Trump proposed tariffs would have detrimental impact on his city

GREENVILLE — Although many Alabamians seem to welcome President Donald Trump’s pushback against the shift to a global economy, there could be consequences for some of Alabama’s small towns.

In an interview with Yellowhammer News recently, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon said Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported aluminum and steel would have consequences for Butler County’s economy.

A short ride north on Interstate 65 from Greenville is Hyundai Motor Manufacturing facility, which it and many of Hyundai’s local vendors stand to lose from a tariff.

“The biggest thing that is facing us right now is the tariff tax,” McLendon said. “That’s something the president wants to do. We’ve got a lot of Korean companies here. They’ve been to see me. They’ve also been to see [Richard] Shelby, Representative Roby and they’re really concerned about that. They get a lot of steel here. Hyundai Steel has provided a lot of steel to Hyundai cars. If they have to start paying these tariffs and everything, it could affect them. So, we’re concerned about that. They’re a big part of our economic development here.”

Following the interview with Yellowhammer, McLendon raised the issue to Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) during a question-and-answer session of a luncheon hosted by the Greenville Rotary Club.

Roby explained there could be exemptions to the tariff that would address his concerns, but said she had not seen the specifics of Trump’s proposal.

“What the answer is going to have to be is I’m going to update you as we learn more information about processes,” she said. “I am hearing what you’re hearing in the same real-time that you’re hearing it in terms of exemptions of countries and exemption processes that would relate to certain types of industry.”

Roby vowed to stay in contact as she learned more.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

18 hours ago

Here Are The Weirdest Easter Traditions From Around The World

Western Christians celebrating Christ’s resurrection with colored eggs and chocolate rabbits may seem strange, but Easter overseas often looks stranger and more macabre.

Christian faithful across the world will soon celebrate in commemoration of Jesus’ victory over death and the grace they believe God offers to humanity through Jesus’ death and resurrection. While worldwide Easter celebrations bear some universal elements — church services, special desserts and feast foods, proclamations that Jesus lives, and more — many countries have their own specific Easter traditions that span the range from whimsical to gruesome.

Most of these stranger Easter traditions are either adopted from ancient Spring rites or developed from a country’s unique interpretation of the story of Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection on the world’s behalf.

Here are three of the most unusual of those Easter traditions from around the world:

Blessings From Witches, Bonfires To Scare Off Demons

The Christians of Finland hold to the tradition that demons run amok on Holy Saturday, known in Finland as Easter Saturday — the day before the celebration of Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday. Finnish faithful construct gigantic bonfires on Holy Saturday to ward off these evil spirits and hold church services in preparation for Resurrection Sunday.

The children in western Finland also dress up as witches on Easter Saturday and go door to door, in a similar fashion to Halloween in the U.S. and U.K., offering blessings to drive out evil spirits in return for chocolate eggs. Elsewhere in Finland, children do this on Palm Sunday.

“The little witches then go from door to door, bringing willow twigs decorated with colorful feathers and crepe paper as blessings to drive away evil spirits, in return for treats,” Reeli Karimäki of the Pessi Children’s Art Centre told This Is Finland.

The child “witches” recite a traditional rhyme to homeowners before receiving candy in return for their blessing: “Virvon, varvon, tuoreeks terveeks, tulevaks vuodeks; vitsa sulle, palkka mulle!”

Translated to English, according to This Is Finland, it means: “I wave a twig for a fresh and healthy year ahead; a twig for you, a treat for me!”

The strange tradition of blending symbols of witchcraft with Christ’s resurrection and the warding off of demons is apparently a mix between traditions of the Eastern Orthodox Church and a tongue-in-cheek reference to old fears about magic and the demonic.

“This Finnish children’s custom interestingly mixes two older traditions – a Russian Orthodox ritual where birch twigs originally represented the palms laid down when Jesus entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday; and a Swedish and Western Finnish tradition in which children made fun of earlier fears that evil witches could be about on Easter Saturday,” Karimäki said.

Fertility Whippings

The Czech Republic’s most popular Easter tradition actually comes from what is most likely a pagan tradition from the 14th century, before Christianity became prominent in the area, according to The Culture Trip. That tradition is the pomlázka whipping of young women. The pomlázka is a whipping stick made of braided willow branches topped with colorful ribbons. Young men would hand-make these sticks and go about whipping young women, which was believed to keep the women young, fertile, and beautiful for another year. The women would give the men a treat of some kind to thank them for the whipping.

Now, however, the people of the Czech Republic have toned the whippings down to light spankings or even just taps delivered by family members or close friends to a young woman’s backside or legs on Easter Monday. Most people also now buy their pomlázka from an Easter market instead of hand-making them.

Crucifixion and Self Flagellation

While Catholic faithful in the Philippines will celebrate Easter Sunday with church services and feasts, the lead up to that celebration is intense, to say the least. Scores of men line the streets on Good Friday armed with braided whips. They flog themselves bloody as they march, reenacting one of the sufferings of Christ. Streets, houses, and roadside kiosks and storefronts are left splattered with crimson colors as the men march by, flailing their whips.

The reason for this gruesome practice is that Catholics in the Philippines believe that voluntarily undergoing this pain can serve as penance or, if a loved one is sick or ailing, can earn miraculous healing or divine favor as a form of intercession on the loved one’s behalf.

Filipino men, and sometimes women, also engage in mock crucifixions on Good Friday for the same reasons and have three-inch nails driven through their hands and feet.

The Catholic Church openly disapproves of these practices, saying that any sacrifice given by the faithful during Lent and the lead-up to Easter should instead be made in the form of service or donation to benefit the needy.

Easter in the Mainstream

Whatever your thoughts may be on the aforementioned Easter traditions, they are certainly not representative of the focus of most Christian churches during Easter. Whether it is the tradition of colorful eggs, chocolates, throwing pots out of the window, or even bonfires to commemorate the Easter peace made between Comanches and the German settlers of Fredericksburg, Texas, Christian faithful have modified these practices and their meanings to point back to the story of Christ’s victory over death, his payment of the debt of sin on the humanity’s behalf, and the hope that they believe his resurrection gives the world.

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.)

