Newest Stories

Citing free speech, Rosa Parks house artist pushes forward 2 hours ago / News
Martha Roby is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 3 hours ago / Feature
Snow flurries, freeze warning in north Alabama 3 hours ago / News
35 tons of catfish products produced in Mississippi recalled 4 hours ago / News
No, Congressman Mo Brooks is not trailing unknown challenger Clayton Hinchman by 10 points 5 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama attorney charged with human trafficking – again 5 hours ago / News
Morality should shape cultural ethics, not the other way around 7 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama’s Republican Party should pass a resolution celebrating, not censuring, Sen. Shelby 8 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama police charge young students with terrorist threats 8 hours ago / News
Free! Mike Huckabee, Rick & Bubba hold rally for Alabama’s next governor near Birmingham 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama jobless rate drops to 3.7 percent 9 hours ago / News
It’s time to get over the Russophobia 10 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama contractors, veterinarians endorse Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh for lieutenant governor 10 hours ago / Campaign HQ
Maxwell Air Force Base honoring Medal of Honor recipient 10 hours ago / News
‘Campaign Trump’ is back — Student charged with murder — Ivey concerned about tariffs, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things 11 hours ago / Analysis
Dothan City Schools employee arrested for soliciting sex 11 hours ago / News
Report — White House chief of staff killed EPA administrator’s public global warming debate 12 hours ago / News
Alabama man sentenced to prison for marijuana garden 12 hours ago / News
Alabama one step closer to limiting civil forfeiture, but it may not matter 13 hours ago / News
Alabama advisory board gets updates on chronic wasting disease, snapper 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Alabama attorney charged with human trafficking – again

An Alabama attorney faces additional charges of human trafficking just weeks after being arrested on similar charges.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says Randy Allan Hames faces new charges of first- and second-degree human trafficking. The 75-year-old Hames was arrested Saturday and released on bail.

The Cullman Tribune says Hames was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with stalking and promoting prostitution after two women complained that he asked for sex in place of rent payments. He was arrested and charged on March 5 with two counts of human trafficking in connection with that complaint.

Authorities have not said whether the latest charges relate to the same victims.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said prosecutors decided to move forward with the trafficking charges after reviewing the case and speaking with victims.

(Image: Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Citing free speech, Rosa Parks house artist pushes forward

The artist who turned a house where Rosa Parks once lived into an art piece says he’s working to ensure the home is displayed in Rhode Island, even after Brown University pulled its support.

Ryan Mendoza says he has a First Amendment right to show the house.

Parks lived in the home for a time after she left the south for Detroit. It was on a demolition list before her niece saved it and worked with Mendoza, who first brought it in pieces to Germany.

He worked with Brown to bring it to Providence last month, but the Ivy League school canceled on Thursday, citing an unspecified dispute involving an institute that bears Parks’ name.

The house is about 80 percent assembled. Mendoza hopes to complete it and open it to the public.

(Image: Fabia Mendoza/YouTube)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Martha Roby is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

When Martha Roby launched her first campaign for Congress in 2010, the complete list of women who had represented Alabama in the U.S. House of Representatives comprised Elizabeth Andrews and … that’s it.

In 93 years since the first American woman took office in Congress, the Heart of Dixie had produced just one female representative — Andrews, who served the final nine months of her husband’s term following his death in December 1971. With the backing of then-Gov. George Wallace, Andrews ran opposed in the special election to fill the vacancy but did not seek re-election.

So, Roby did not exactly have history on her side when she announced her bid in 2010. That year, Alabama elected two women to the House, the other being Rep. Terri Sewell in the 7th District. But Roby remains the only woman to defeat an incumbent representative in Alabama, edging out Democrat Bobby Bright.

Roby has a pedigree for public service. Her father, Joel Dubina, was a federal judge in Montgomery and later served 13 years on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

But Roby did not make a beeline for politics. Once, she dreamed of making music.

A music major at New York University, Roby worked for Columbia Records during her junior year. The experience led her to shift focus from the creative side of the profession to the business side. And that led her to her father’s alma mater, Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham.

Roby, at age 26, was working for the law firm of Copeland, Franco, Screws & Gill when she saw that her city councilman was retiring after 20 years in office, according to a 2012 profile in The Hill newspaper. She said that she told her husband that “if we’re going to be here and live here and, God willing, have children some day, I want to be engaged. I want to be involved.”

Roby told The Hill that she won the seat by out-working her opponents.

“If I (wanted) people to take me seriously, then I (had) to get out there and work harder than everybody,” she said.

After two terms on the City Council, Roby signed up to run in the 2nd Congressional District against Bright, who had been mayor of Montgomery during her tenure in city government. First, she beat a field of Republicans that included Tea Party favorite Rick Barber. Then, she narrowly defeated Bright in the general election in one of the closest congressional races in the country that cycle.

Roby won in landslides in 2012 and 2014 before a relatively tight contest in 2016 when she failed to clear 50 percent against Democrat Nathan Mathis and write-in votes.

Much of Roby’s difficulties came from disaffected Republicans angry at her decision to abandon President Donald Trump after the release of the famous “Access Hollywood” video in which the then-reality TV star talked off air about grabbing women.

But Roby has persevered, making a name for herself among her colleagues in Congress. She has built a largely conservative voting record, supporting last year’s tax cut bill, backing the GOP-led effort to repeal Obamacare and voting for bills to roll back regulations imposed at the end of President Barack Obama’s administration.

This year, Roby’s congressional career will come full circle. To win re-election, she must again defeat Bright — but this time in the GOP primary. Bright now is a Republican.

Roby and Gov. Kay Ivey will be among 20 Alabama women honored in a March 29 awards event in Birmingham. Event details and registration may be found here.

Brendan Kirby is senior political reporter at LifeZette.com and a Yellowhammer contributor. He also is the author of “Wicked Mobile.” Follow him on Twitter

 

3 hours ago

Snow flurries, freeze warning in north Alabama

Forecasters have issued a freeze warning for north Alabama.

The National Weather Service says snow flurries fell in the Tennessee Valley early Monday ahead of a day with chilly temperatures and winds gusting to 40 mph.

Forecasters say winds will subside late in the day, allowing a mass of colder air to settle in.

A freeze warning is in effect for Monday night across a broad area of north and central Alabama. Forecasters say lows could reach the upper 20s and low 30s, posing a threat to delicate young plants.

The weather service says high temperatures will run about 15 degrees cooler than normal in north Alabama through mid-week.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

35 tons of catfish products produced in Mississippi recalled

A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons (31.75 metric tons) of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that various fresh and frozen, raw, intact Siluriformes products were produced Feb. 16 at the Heartland Catfish Company. Routine sampling results March 8 found violative levels of the chemical leucomalachite green, a dye used to detect invisible blood stains or as an antifungal drug in the fish industry.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Texas and Vermont. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, and the USDA has classified it as a hazard situation with a “remote possibility” of adverse consequences.

(Image: Heartland Catfish Company/Facebook)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

No, Congressman Mo Brooks is not trailing unknown challenger Clayton Hinchman by 10 points

Donald Trump has truly weaponized the phrases “fake news” and “rigged polls”. His ardent supporters love to imply anything that is not a quasi-love note to him is an outright attack on his presidency. The “fake news” part is kinda silly, but there is some truth to it. The “rigged polls” argument is on far more shaky ground. But, if you wanted to look at how polls can get “rigged” look no further than this poll in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District and how the questions are phrased:

“If you had a choice between vote for Mo Brooks, a 36-year politician and incumbent or Clayton Hinchman, a combat veteran who lost his leg in Iraq hunting down Al-Qaeda and now is a successful businessman, who would you be more likely to vote for Clayton Hinchman a war hero and successful businessman or Mo Brooks, a career politician who is part of the swamp President Trump wants to clean out?”

Why this matters: Wow. Do you support the disabled veteran or the guy who is opposing Trump, which is an absurd argument given Brooks’ voting record? Not surprisingly, given that choice Hinchman out-polls Brooks 36.6 to 26.6 percent. But this is hardly a realistic look at where the district stands, it’s a poll designed to get a result and get media attention for said results, which is a victory for Hinchman’s campaign staff. On the other hand, in a poll commissioned by Congressman Brooks’s campaign, Brooks leads 70 to 13 points.

The Details:

According to 538, Congressman Mo Brooks votes with President Trump 85.7 percent of the time.

— In 2016, Mo Brooks received 66.8 percent of the vote while Trump received 64 percent of the vote.

Money matters in all races, as of January 1st, Brooks had $565,023 dollars on hand, compared with Hinchman’s $16,398.

— Brooks came in 3rd during the 2017 U.S. special election primary, losing to Sen. Luther Strange and eventual failed candidate Roy Moore.

(Image: Clayton Hinchman for Congress/Facebook & CSPAN/YouTube)

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.

