Newest Stories

Al Sharpton’s half brother challenges capital murder charge

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s half brother faces a capital murder charge in Alabama, and he’s challenging that charge in court.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow drove 26-year-old Jamie Townes around Sunday to look for his stolen car before Townes allegedly shot 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, believing she was the thief. In Alabama, a person aiding or abetting a criminal act is equally liable.
But Glasgow said he’s not responsible for what his passenger did after he drove the man around.

The Dothan Eagle reports that Glasgow repeatedly asked District Judge Benjamin Lewis on Tuesday why he could be put to death for “what someone else does.”

“I don’t know why I am facing capital murder charges,” Glasgow stated. “I’m not responsible for what someone else does. He just asked me for a ride to take him to look for his car.”

Lewis told Glasgow he needed to stop making comments until he could speak with his attorney.

Glasgow asked Lewis to appoint an attorney to represent him. However, his mother, Tina Glasgow, informed Lewis the family would be hiring an attorney to represent Glasgow.

Glasgow inquired about bail, but Lewis said his current charge isn’t eligible for bail. A preliminary hearing will be held April 6 to determine whether a judge finds enough evidence to send the charge to a grand jury for possible indictment. Lewis told Glasgow he could be eligible for bail if the capital murder charge was changed to a lesser charge at the preliminary hearing.

Glasgow founded a homeless ministry in Dothan and has worked to restore voting rights to ex-convicts after serving time for a drug conviction.

Glasgow’s mother declined to comment after the hearing..

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Brittany Howard is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

The list of 2018 Yellowhammer Women of Impact includes the governor, business leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and educators.

But it is quite possible that the woman who has touched the most lives is Brittany Howard, a 29-year-old Alabama native who is a founding member of the musical sensation Alabama Shakes.

It took about two years for the band to reach international stardom after playing James Brown covers. Their debut album in 2012, “Boys & Girls,” was still at the top of the iTunes and Amazon sales list a year later. It went gold and as of 2015 had sold 744,000 copies.

“Hold On,” Rolling Stone magazine’s No. 1 song of 2012, has been viewed almost 27 million times on YouTube.

452
The band has won four Grammys, been nominated for four others and has appeared on “Saturday Night Live.”

As told in a 2013 Rolling Stone story, Howard was delivering mail when the band took off. Reared in Athens by a mother who loved Elvis Presley — she had a collection of the King’s albums and no other artist — and a dad who dug Motown, she dealt with her share of adversity. That includes her parents’ divorce, the death of her older sister, vision problems and the loss of the family home to fire.

Eventually, she hooked up with bandmates Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg and Steve Johnson during high school.

Someone posted a photo of Howard, from a bar, on record producer and music blogger Justin Gage’s Facebook page in 2011. Gage told the Los Angeles Times in 2016 that he listened to a pair of songs from the band and then emailed Howard and asked if he could listen to more music.

Gage was blown away and posted a song on his blog, Aquarium Drunkard. He told the Times that he wanted to sign the band.

“But I made the mistake of posting that song on Aquarium Drunkard,” he said. “The response was insane. By noon there were already 40 comments … Within two weeks the band told me, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to do that record with you.’ They ended up getting a high six-figure deal and sold 2 million records worldwide.”

Howard told National Public Ratio’s “Fresh Air” in 2016 that Athens was a “slow-placed place” to grow up.

“And that’s a good place to stay forever, you know what I mean?” she said. “It’s a good place to raise your kids, raise your grandkids, take care of your parents. It’s just a really nice, peaceful town.”

Howard also downplayed the significance of her mixed-race heritage. She said her rural upbringing, growing up in the woods, helped keep her isolated from racism and did not feel negative repercussions from the fact that her mother is white and her father is black.

“My mom’s white. My grandma’s white,” she told host Terry Gross. “My dad’s black. My grandma’s black. You know, they’re just people. I love them — never really had to experience that kind of prejudice growing up.”

Howard may have had confidence in the band’s abilities, but she told Rolling Stone that she still was taken aback by its meteoric rise.

“I mean, we never expected the Grammys; we never expected to do world tours,” she said. “All we did was go into the studio, because we wanted to be like a real band and have an album, and then it turned into all this.”

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.

Final passage for bill to close drunk driving loophole in Alabama

Stricter regulations will be imposed on drunk drivers in Alabama — a bill to close a loophole in state law passed a final vote in the House on the last legislative day. Thursday’s vote was 78-14 for the bill aimed at reducing road deaths.

The legislation sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jim McClendon will require anyone in pretrial diversion for drunk driving to use an ignition interlock device, which keeps a car from starting if it finds alcohol on a driver’s breath.

A law passed in 2014 didn’t require the device for offenders entering pretrial diversion. Mississippi does. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Mississippi kept twice as many drunk drivers off the road as Alabama in 2016.

The bill goes to the governor to be signed into law.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama lawmakers end session with tensions, eye on elections

Alabama lawmakers had vowed to steer clear of controversy this legislative session. They found it anyway.

Lawmakers adjourned the 2018 session Thursday afternoon following last-minute disputes over an ethics law exemption and the demise of an anti-racial profiling bill.

The House of Representatives spent much of Thursday in debate over the bill to exempt the economic developers from the state ethics law.

African-American lawmakers said they were upset that they learned from media reports that the profiling bill would not get a vote on the session’s final day. The bill would have required law enforcement officers to record the reason for traffic stops and the race of the motorists

Lawmakers leave Montgomery for the campaign trail. All 140 legislative seats are up for election in 2018.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Birmingham ranked the 6th best place to celebrate Easter

If you’re hunting for a great place to celebrate Easter, you will find few better than Birmingham, Alabama, according to an analysis by WalletHub.

The details:

The finance website ranked Birmingham the 6th best place to celebrate Easter in the U.S. The high ranking is due in large measure to its many number of celebrants and its large number of churches at which they can attend services.

92
Birmingham has more Christians as a share of its population and more churches per capita than any of the other 100 cities that WalletHub analyzed.

The analysis also utilized more trivial metrics to determine its rankings, such as the city’s number of egg-hunt events per capita and the acres of parkland per capita to be used for those egg-hunt events.

The five best places to celebrate are New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Los Angeles.

To read WalletHub’s full analysis, click here.

Commissioning date announced for Alabama-built combat ship

A U.S. Navy combat ship named for New Hampshire’s largest city will be commissioned on May 26.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the official sponsor of the future USS Manchester, joined other officials Thursday to announce the details of the commissioning ceremony, which will take place at the New Hampshire State Pier in Portsmouth.

The ship, which was built in Alabama, was christened and launched in 2016. The commissioning ceremony will mark its official acceptance as a unit of the operating forces of the U.S. Navy.

The last vessel commissioned in Portsmouth was the USS New Hampshire submarine in 2008.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

