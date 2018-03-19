7 Things: Democrats want to hire disgraced FBI deputy, storm trackers enter Alabama ahead of severe weather, bill to allow teachers to carry to get a floor debate, and more …

1. Democrat Congresspersons want to hire the disgraced FBI Deputy Director just to stick it to Trump (and taxpayers)

— Democrats are offering him jobs in their offices in order to help him make it to his retirement date, his retirement is worth $1.8 million dollars.

— Another Democrat, and Trump critic, Adam Schiff says McCabe’s firing “may have been justified”.

2. Now former-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe fired two days before his retirement for lying to investigators

— McCabe was fired after Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded that McCabe misled investigators about his role in directing other officials at the FBI to speak to the media about the corruption investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

— McCabe is claiming this is all an attempt to silence him, which makes little sense, and an attempt to discredit the Mueller probe.

3. Renowned storm trackers have entered the state of Alabama, which could foreshadow a rough weather day ahead

— The “national Storm Prediction Center” says there is an “enhanced risk” of severe storms for Nashville, Chattanooga, Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa.

— School districts are already announcing school closures to prepare for the weather.

4. Bill that would allow some teachers to conceal carry will get House debate, no movement in the Senate

— A bill that would allow approved teachers to carry in schools could spark an intense debate Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives.

— House Speaker Mac McCutcheon questioned the idea of arming teachers, but he said it could be a bigger piece of school safety.

5. Not only did Russians meddle in our election, they also can play with our power grid

— After last week’s acknowledgment that Russia played in our election, the Trump administration has blamed Russia for hacking into American energy infrastructure, potentially causing issues with power delivery.

— A House committee also found that Russian-backed trolls “targeted pipelines, fossil fuels, climate change, and other divisive issues to influence public policy in the U.S.”, in order to sow discord.

6. State School Board member Mary Scott Hunter responds to State Rep. Harry Shiver’s comments on female teachers

— Shiver said, “our ladies” need the legislature to protect them and that female teachers “are scared of guns”, which was mocked last week.

— Hunter, who is also a State Senate candidate who supports the idea of allowing teachers to carry, tweeted that “ladies carry weapons just fine”, and included photos of her shooting weapons from her military service.

7. Social media company under scrutiny for doing data analysis on Americans, known in the past as targeting voters

— A company hired by the Trump campaign used Facebook data supplied by Facebook users to build profiles of users to better target them, Facebook has suspended the firm.

— 270,000 people downloaded an app that allowed the creator to see their likes, the creator passed that data was Cambridge Analytica and used to target Facebook users during the election.