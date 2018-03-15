7 Things: Alabama’s worst gun bill passes committee, McCabe may not make retirement date, not all kids walked out for gun control, and more …

1. The most absurd attempt to “do something” on guns is this bill proposed in the Alabama State Senate

— Senate Bill 376 passed out of the judiciary committee, it allows a person to add themselves to a “do not sell” list.

— No one is going to actually do this, this bill does absolutely nothing and is a massive insult to anyone looking for solutions.

2. Looks like Andrew McCabe could be fired before his retirement

— Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering firing McCabe, who has been on a leave of absence since January and is set to officially retire this Sunday.

— According to the New York Times, McCabe expects to be fired by the end of the week after the IG office found that he was not forthcoming about question he let agents discuss the Clinton Foundation case with the press.

3. During the student walkout, not all students were supporting gun control measures

— A national student walk out took place, students at Birmingham’s Huffman High participated after a shooting there last week.

— Huntsville’s Grissom High School’s Andrew Stanton wrote for Yellowhammer News saying, “Some said it was simply to honor the victims. I’d have participated if that had been the case, but the group organizing the protest was capitalizing on the death of 17 innocent men and women to pass their political agenda”.

4. The public hearing on allowing teachers to carry brings out superintendents’ association to trash teachers

— Rep. Allen Treadway spoke about how he views the situation, “If we have a threat that enters a school, the best way to neutralize that threat is someone that’s there, that’s properly trained to stop it”.

— Eric Mackey, executive director of the School Superintendents of Alabama, told legislators that his teachers are killers waiting to happen, “We are afraid of some guns in the hands of some people in today’s society”.

5. After a tough loss in Pennsylvania, Republicans are worried and Democrats believe hating Trump is enough

— A Republican strategist summed up the situation by saying, “No suburban district is safe and every candidate better be ready for the most difficult cycle of their career”.

— Democrats may be realizing that they do not need a candidate to pass a purity test, they just need to oppose the President, they just want to win.

6. Stocks slide as fears grow that China will target Boeing

— Boeing’s stock slide after reports Trump is considering targeting China with $60 billion dollars in tariffs and China is expected to retaliate against the aircraft manufacture.

— Boeing’s impact on Alabama is clear, they could have more than 3,000 jobs in the state by 2020.

7. Ambassador Nikki Haley calls out Russia for the poisoning on British soil, the State Department tweets about Crimea

— Haley comments are the strongest words against Russia from the Trump administration, she called for international action.

— Russia dismissed the accusations as “fairy tales” and denied they had anything to do with it.