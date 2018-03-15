Newest Stories

2 hours ago

7 Things: Alabama’s worst gun bill passes committee, McCabe may not make retirement date, not all kids walked out for gun control, and more …

1. The most absurd attempt to “do something” on guns is this bill proposed in the Alabama State Senate

— Senate Bill 376 passed out of the judiciary committee, it allows a person to add themselves to a “do not sell” list.

— No one is going to actually do this, this bill does absolutely nothing and is a massive insult to anyone looking for solutions.

2. Looks like Andrew McCabe could be fired before his retirement

— Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering firing McCabe, who has been on a leave of absence since January and is set to officially retire this Sunday.

— According to the New York Times, McCabe expects to be fired by the end of the week after the IG office found that he was not forthcoming about question he let agents discuss the Clinton Foundation case with the press.

3. During the student walkout, not all students were supporting gun control measures

— A national student walk out took place, students at Birmingham’s Huffman High participated after a shooting there last week.

— Huntsville’s Grissom High School’s Andrew Stanton wrote for Yellowhammer News saying, “Some said it was simply to honor the victims. I’d have participated if that had been the case, but the group organizing the protest was capitalizing on the death of 17 innocent men and women to pass their political agenda”.

4. The public hearing on allowing teachers to carry brings out superintendents’ association to trash teachers

— Rep. Allen Treadway spoke about how he views the situation, “If we have a threat that enters a school, the best way to neutralize that threat is someone that’s there, that’s properly trained to stop it”.

— Eric Mackey, executive director of the School Superintendents of Alabama, told legislators that his teachers are killers waiting to happen, “We are afraid of some guns in the hands of some people in today’s society”.

5. After a tough loss in Pennsylvania, Republicans are worried and Democrats believe hating Trump is enough 

— A Republican strategist summed up the situation by saying, “No suburban district is safe and every candidate better be ready for the most difficult cycle of their career”.

— Democrats may be realizing that they do not need a candidate to pass a purity test, they just need to oppose the President, they just want to win.

6. Stocks slide as fears grow that China will target Boeing

— Boeing’s stock slide after reports Trump is considering targeting China with $60 billion dollars in tariffs and China is expected to retaliate against the aircraft manufacture.

— Boeing’s impact on Alabama is clear, they could have more than 3,000 jobs in the state by 2020.

7. Ambassador Nikki Haley calls out Russia for the poisoning on British soil, the State Department tweets about Crimea

— Haley comments are the strongest words against Russia from the Trump administration, she called for international action.

— Russia dismissed the accusations as “fairy tales” and denied they had anything to do with it.

57 mins ago

Harper Lee estate sues over ‘Mockingbird’ Broadway version

The estate of “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Harper Lee has filed suit over an upcoming Broadway adaptation of the novel, arguing that screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s script wrongly alters Atticus Finch and other characters from the book.

The suit, which includes a copy of a contract signed by Lee and dated about eight months before her death in February 2016, contends Sorkin’s script violates the agreement by portraying Finch, the noble attorney who represents a black man wrongly accused of rape in “Mockingbird,” as someone else in the play.

Filed against the theater company of New York producer Scott Rudin, the complaint cites an interview with the online publication Vulture in which Sorkin was quoted as saying the small-town lawyer would evolve from a racist apologist at the start of the show to become “Atticus Finch by the end of the play.”

Such a change during a play could fit with the character evolution shown between the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Mockingbird” and Lee’s first draft of the novel, finally released in 2015 as “Go Set a Watchman.”

But the lawsuit contends the script would violate the contact by changing Finch and other characters and adding still more people who aren’t in the novel. It asks a judge to enforce a section of the agreement that states the play won’t “depart in any manner from the spirit of the Novel nor alter its characters.”

A firm that represents Rudin’s company, Rudinplay Inc., said Sorkin’s script “is a faithful adaptation of a singular novel which has been crafted well within the constraints of the signed agreement” between the producers and Lee.

The statement also took a jab at the “history of litigious behavior” of Lee’s estate, overseen by attorney Tonja Carter of Lee’s south Alabama hometown of Monroeville.

“This is, unfortunately, simply another such lawsuit, the latest of many, and we believe that it is without merit,” said the statement. “While we hope this gets resolved, if it does not, the suit will be vigorously defended.”

The play is scheduled to open in New York in December.

The suit names as its plaintiff Carter, who represented Lee during the final years of the author’s life. Carter handled Lee’s will and is listed in the lawsuit as the personal representative of Lee’s estate.

Rudinplay paid Lee $100,000 after she approved Sorkin as the screenwriter in November 2015, the suit said. Carter first saw a draft of the play in September, according to the lawsuit, and she later spoke with Rudin by phone to express numerous concerns about Sorkin’s script.

“Mr. Rudin assured Ms. Carter that he wanted to do the Play right and that he would make sure that the Estate would be satisfied with the final product,” the suit said.

The two talked again in February about the script, suit said, adding: “At times, the conversation was heated.” Carter sued after Rudin’s attorney wrote earlier this month saying extensive changes to the script weren’t possible, the suit said.

Sorkin has won multiple Emmys for his work on the drama series “The West Wing,” and he won an Academy Award for his screenplay of “The Social Network” in 2011.

Rudin’s credits include “Lady Bird,” which was nominated for an Academy Award as best motion picture this year, and “Fences,” which was a 2017 nominee. He won a best picture Oscar for “No Country for Old Men” in 2008.

(Image: Movieclips/YouTube)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Until Democrats come to grips with why Hillary lost, Trump will keep winning

Last weekend, Hillary Clinton spoke in India. There, she continued to struggle publicly with the most humiliating experience of her life, not her husband’s continual sexual misconduct or her State Department’s mishandling of Benghazi but her loss of the presidency to a reality television show host. Hillary’s not over it. And she never will be.

That much was obvious from her incredible, palpable anger at the American public. She first explained that Trump voters are stupid poor people: “what the map doesn’t show you is that I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product. So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward.”

2 hours ago

Marion County, Ala., public fishing lake reopens March 17

Marion County Public Fishing Lake will reopen on March 17, 2018, under the operation of new lake manager Barbara Goggans. The lake had been temporarily closed during the transition of operations to the new lake manager. The lake is located 6 miles north of Guin, Ala., off US Highway 43.

In addition to a valid fishing license, a daily $3 fishing permit is required for anglers ages 12 and older to fish. Boats may be rented for $5 and privately owned boats may be launched for $3. Permits, bait, fishing tackle and snacks may be purchased at the concession building. Marion County Public Fishing Lake also provides a covered fishing pier, a pavilion, a boat ramp and public restrooms.

(Image: Outdoor Alabama)

2 hours ago

Bus driver’s autopsy report could help explain deadly crash in Alabama

Autopsy results on a bus driver who died while taking a high school band from Florida to Texas may help show why the vehicle careened wildly across a highway before plunging down a steep embankment, police said Wednesday.

The driver, 65-year-old Harry Caligone, was the only person killed in the crash, and a medical examiner’s report could reveal whether he had a health problem that could be a factor in the crash, said Capt. John Malone of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

About three dozen people went to hospitals after the accident, and nine remained hospitalized Wednesday.

The bus, carrying 46 students and adults from Disney World to Channelview High School in suburban Houston, unexpectedly left the westbound lane of Interstate 10 before dawn Tuesday.

Malone said the bus veered across the median into the eastbound lane before shooting back into the grass median and driving off the ravine.

“It actually hit the guard rail on the eastbound side and was directed back into the median,” he said.

There were no signs of skid marks, Malone said, indicating the driver didn’t apply the brakes in a hurry.

“It just rolled,” Malone said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the bus was new and making only its second trip.

Pete Kotowski, an investigator with the agency, told a news conference that Caligone was on his way to meet a relief driver less than an hour away in Mobile, Alabama, at the time of the crash. Switching drivers is a normal procedure, he said, and the driver had not exceeded the total number of hours he was allowed to drive.

The crash occurred on a rural stretch between Pensacola, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama.

A student told the media that the band director called the driver called out “Harry” several times before the crash, but Malone said investigators haven’t determined what happened aboard the bus.

Caligone’s sister-in-law, Angela Caligone, 58, of Houston, said Caligone had been a bus driver for more than 20 years, the last 15 years with First Class Tours Inc. of Houston.

Caligone said her brother-in-law had just passed a physical with “flying colors.” A company spokesman said Caligone had a checkup earlier this month but didn’t provide details of the results.

(Image: First Class Tours)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

 

3 hours ago

Man convicted of killing boss set to be executed in Alabama

A man convicted of killing his employer is set to be executed by the state of Alabama after dropping his appeals and asking to be put to death.

Fifty-year-old Michael Wayne Eggers is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at a southwest Alabama prison.

Eggers was sentenced to death for the 2000 strangulation murder of his employer, Bennie Francis Murray. Prosecutors said Eggers admitted to strangling Murray during an argument.

Eggers dropped his appeals and had asked the state to quickly schedule his execution.

His former attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. They argue Eggers suffers from schizophrenia and delusions and was mentally incompetent when he made that decision.

The state attorney general’s office is asking the court to let the execution proceed.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

