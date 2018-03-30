Newest Stories

5 hours ago

2 officers injured in Alabama crash while responding to call

Two Alabama police officers have been injured in a car crash while responding to a call.

Birmingham police Lt. Peter Williston tells AL.com that two officers were responding to a report of a wanted felon driving around Thursday night and had activated their emergency lights when their vehicle collided with the second vehicle.
Williston says the driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The two officers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police have not said who was at fault.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Attention not on reelection — ‘I’m focused on doing my job’

GREENVILLE – On Thursday, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Greenville Rotary Club and offered attendees an update on what was happening in Washington, D.C.

Among the topics were keeping the government funded, economic development, the soon-to-expire farm bill and infrastructure.

Following the event, Roby talked to Yellowhammer News about what she heard from constituents around the state, as the Greenville event was one of many like it that Roby had attended.

“Honestly, I’ve been encouraged,” she said. “People have more confidence in our economy. People are excited about some of the policies we’ve been able to get across the finish line. Clearly, certainty in funding of our government, now having that passed us – I think that generally causes angst for people who are dependent on federal funds, whether it is the United States Military or anything else. So, I’ve been encouraged by hearing people’s comments. General about what’s happening in Washington, what’s next – a lot of folks are very interested in the infrastructure plan.”

“Again, the president has just laid out a framework,” she added. “So the devil is in the details on that, but I get a lot of questions about that.”

As for a specific infrastructure project, Roby stressed the importance of rural broadband.

“I think clearly, as I said earlier, having reliable roads, bridges, railways – that’s all very, very important to our ability to be able to create economic growth in our state,” Roby said. “I will tell you one of the biggest priorities and one of the things I think could be the most beneficial to the most people in our rural communities is access to broadband. And so, I would want to make sure that alongside basic infrastructure as we know it that that would be included in the conversation.”

Currently, Roby faces a crowded field for the Republican nomination, which includes Barry Moore, Bobby Bright, Rich Hobson and Tommy Amason.

Roby, who had faced competition for her party’s nod in past election cycles, declined to speculate why so many had lined up against her in this midterm election cycle.

“You know, look – I’m just focused on doing my job right now,” she said. “Again, we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve accomplished. As I said earlier, we’ve got priorities that we need to focus on right now. So again, when it comes to ensuring that our men and women who wear the uniform have what they need as we work toward this farm bill to ensure that we have strong federal agricultural policy for our country’s farmers, but mainly for Alabama’s agriculture and industry, which as you know is the number one industry in our states. And also continuing to work with leadership at the VA to make sure that we are providing the best quality health care that we can for our veterans in a timely fashion.”

“I have a full plate, and I’m focused on doing my job,” she added. “That’s where my efforts are right now.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

4 hours ago

Dr. Gina Loudon joins the Man Hour and brings the hammer! Is anyone surprised?

Special Man Hour today! We are joined by, of course, Joel Blankenship with Xtreme Concepts, The Suit, and special guest Dr. Gina Loudon! We covered the wall, man movie of the week, the Sam-Zaction, and more!

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

5 hours ago

The AR-15’s popularity — and an argument by the late Justice Scalia — may help save it from being banned by Congress

Not all gun control advocates demand it, but there is growing support for semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15 to be outlawed at the federal level.

Some state and local jurisdictions have taken action into their own hands, enacting bans on such firearms, and those bans have been largely upheld in federal courts.

In 2015, after the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a city-wide assault weapons ban that Highland Park, Illinois enacted – which included the AR-15 – the Supreme Court decided not to hear an appeal, and Justices Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia dissented that decision.

Justice Thomas brought up the AR—style rifle’s popularity: “Despite these holdings [of the Supreme Court in Heller and McDonald], several Courts of Appeals— including the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in the decision below—have upheld categorical bans on firearms that millions of Americans commonly own for lawful purposes,” (emphasis mine), adding later on, “roughly five million Americans own AR-style semiautomatic rifles.”

Justice Thomas’s argument that banning such a category of weapons is unconstitutional closely mirrors part of Justice Scalia’s argument in the D.C. vs. Heller majority opinion, which he penned.

In the Heller opinion, after establishing the Second Amendment’s assurance of a right to personal self-defense, Justice Antonin Scalia argued that D.C.’s ban on handguns surpassed the scope of cases like United States vs. Miller – which banned sawed-off shotguns, cementing Congress’s ability to ban particular firearms – to impede one’s right to self-defense through banning an entire category of highly-common firearms.

“The handgun ban amounts to a prohibition of an entire class of ‘arms’ that is overwhelmingly chosen by American society for that lawful purpose,” Scalia wrote in the Heller opinion. “The prohibition extends, moreover, to the home, where the need for defense of self, family, and property is most acute. Under any of the standards of scrutiny that we have applied to enumerated constitutional rights, banning from the home the most preferred firearm in the nation to ‘keep’ and use for protection of one’s home and family,’ 478 F. 3d, at 400, would fail constitutional muster.”

Justice Thomas’s 2015 dissent again ties the two together: “The question under Heller is not whether citizens have adequate alternatives [aside from handguns in Heller’s case] available for self-defense. Rather, Heller asks whether the law bans types of firearms commonly used for a lawful purpose—regardless of whether alternatives exist.”

The argument is effectively this: A ban on the AR-style rifle would amount to “a prohibition of an entire class of ‘arms’ that is overwhelmingly chosen by American society for that lawful purpose,” as Justice Scalia argued of the handgun ban in Heller. As “America’s Rifle” grows in popularity, I expect the basis for this argument to only become more firm.

The Supreme Court has yet to hear a major weapons-ban case since Heller in 2008 but were it to do so, I suspect that this argument would be utilized to declare the ban unconstitutional.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

Positive impact of tax reform on local businesses a common theme in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District

Part of my job as your Representative in Congress is to listen to the people I have the privilege of working for and to ensure that you have a direct voice in Washington as we debate policy that impacts your everyday life. While I hear from my constituents when Congress is in session through letters, phone calls, emails, meetings, and social media, the time I get to spend having in-person conversations back at home is truly invaluable.

With Congress out of session for the Easter district work period, I have the opportunity to spend a couple of weeks on the road in Alabama visiting with constituents and hearing directly from you. In the first week of this district work period I spent time in Troy, Elba, Geneva, Montgomery, Dothan, and Greenville.

My visits covered a wide range of topics, including efforts to crack down on human trafficking and crimes against children as well as how to train students to be smart Internet users in the era of evolving technology. In addition to those topics, the economy and the positive impact of tax reform on local businesses in our area has been a common theme of discussion during my conversations on the road.

You have heard me say it many times, but I believe that getting the government out of the way and reforming our complicated, burdensome tax code is the key to helping hardworking Alabamians have successful businesses and good-paying jobs. I was proud to join my Republican colleagues in Congress and the Trump Administration in delivering on our promise to make both of these priorities a reality. Finally, under our unified Republican government, businesses are seeing real tax relief as well as reprieve from the onslaught of harmful rules and regulations imposed during the eight years of the Obama Administration.

Many people may not have known this, but the effective tax rate for businesses in our country was among the highest in the world before President Trump signed our historic tax reform bill into law. When I visited Ben E. Keith Company in Elba, I was glad to hear that our tax plan has helped their business tremendously. During the debates on tax reform, I heard regularly from businesses that one major hurdle of our outdated tax code was the difficulty businesses faced when looking to reinvest in their company. This roadblock created by our old tax laws stalled expansion and ultimately hindered new job creation. The investments that companies like Ben E. Keith are now able to make as a direct result of tax reform will allow them to generate additional economic growth in our local communities.

This story of tax reform success in our own backyard is one of many we have heard recently and highlights just how big of a deal this tax overhaul is for Alabamians and all Americans. In addition to businesses seeing a lower tax rate, our plan also lowers individual tax rates and roughly doubles the standard deduction. That means the average family of four will see an estimated $2,100 in tax relief annually. It’s your money to begin with, and I am confident that you know how to spend it better than the federal government does.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law only a few short months ago, and we have already seen many positive results. I am certain that as time goes on we will continue to see our economy grow and thrive due to our shared conservative principles finally being put into place. I will continue to keep you informed on my travel throughout the remainder of this district work period, so be sure to follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and my weekly e-newsletter for real-time updates.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican in Montgomery.

6 hours ago

Police: Trooper rear-ended Alabamian’s tractor-trailer in fatal crash

Connecticut State Police say a trooper killed in a highway crash rear-ended a slow-moving tractor-trailer in the right lane.

Trooper 1st Class Kevin Miller died Thursday on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland. The truck driver, Melvin Purvis, of Wadley, Alabama, was not injured.

Authorities say Purvis was driving in the right lane slower than the traffic flow when his truck was struck by Miller’s cruiser. It’s not clear why Miller crashed into the rear of the truck and the cause remains under investigation.

Emergency responders lined the highway Thursday to pay their respects to Miller as his body was driven nearly 30 miles to the medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

Miller was a 19-year veteran and the 22nd trooper or auxiliary trooper killed in the line of duty since 1922.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

